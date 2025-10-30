LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy's, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets are set for a positive start today, boosted by strong earnings, GIFT Nifty gains, and global buzz around the Trump–Xi meeting, which could impact trade and tariff-sensitive sectors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 30, 2025 09:26:56 IST

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, October 30, 2025: Markets Poised for a Positive Start Amid Global Buzz

The Indian stock market is gearing up for a cheerful Thursday! Early signs from GIFT Nifty futures point to a strong opening — up 94 points at 26,184.50 at 6:46 AM and later at 26,193.50 around 8:15 AM, showing clear optimism among traders.

Investors are riding high on upbeat September-quarter earnings, solid institutional inflows, and strong primary market activity. But the global spotlight today is on the big diplomatic drama — the much-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping. This face-off, the first in Trump’s second term, is expected to shake things up across industries worldwide. From tech to trade, tariffs will be the hot topic — and India won’t be watching from the sidelines.

While India has tightened its stance on China in recent months, this meeting could reset global equations. Expect indirect ripples across Indian sectors tied to global trade. Still, with futures in the green and sentiment upbeat, Dalal Street looks set for a positive day ahead.

In short: The world waits for Trump and Xi, but Indian markets are already smiling!

IT And Technology

  • Wipro: Signed a multi-year strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc. to transform IT infrastructure and cybersecurity using its AI-powered WINGS platform.

  • Mphasis, PB Fintech, Le Travenues Technology: Q2 results expected today. PB Fintech’s profit rose 164.6% YoY to ₹134.9 crore; revenue up 38.2% to ₹1,613.6 crore.

  • Sagility India: Profit jumped 113.8% YoY to ₹250.8 crore; revenue up 25.2% to ₹1,658.5 crore.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Received a Notice of Non-Compliance from Canada’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate regarding Semaglutide injection.

  • Zydus Lifesciences: Received EIR from USFDA for its Baddi facility, classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

  • Cipla, Mankind Pharma, Dabur India, Dr. Agarwals Health Care & Eye Hospital: To announce Q2FY26 results today.

  • Mankind Pharma: Assigned ESG rating score of ‘69’ by Sebi-registered ESG Rating Provider.

Engineering, Infrastructure & Construction

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T): Net profit up 16% YoY to ₹3,926 crore; revenue up 10% to ₹67,984 crore.

  • Dilip Buildcon: Won a ₹307.08 crore sub-contract from ISC Projects in the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway.

  • DCM Shriram: Net profit rose 2.5x to ₹158.72 crore; total income up to ₹3,531.26 crore.

  • Brigade Enterprises: Profit up 36.6% YoY to ₹162.5 crore; revenue increased 29% to ₹1,383.4 crore.

  • Adani Power, NTPC, NTPC Green Energy, DLF: To announce quarterly results today. NTPC Green Energy reported 130% rise in profit to ₹87.6 crore.

Energy, Metals & Commodities

  • Coal India: Net profit declined 32% YoY to ₹4,262.64 crore; revenue fell 3.2% to ₹30,186.7 crore.

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): Profit dipped 6.1% QoQ to ₹3,859.3 crore; revenue down 9% to ₹1,00,855.6 crore.

  • Mahanagar Gas: Profit dropped 33.3% YoY to ₹191.4 crore; revenue up 15% to ₹2,256.4 crore.

  • Steel Authority of India (SAIL): Profit declined 53.3% YoY to ₹418.7 crore; revenue rose 8.2% to ₹26,704.2 crore.

Finance & Banking

  • LIC Housing Finance: Net profit up 2% YoY to ₹1,354 crore; total income rose to ₹7,170 crore.

  • Aditya Birla Capital: Invested ₹382.5 crore in Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance on a rights basis; no change in shareholding.

  • Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, Nippon Life India AMC, Manappuram Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Satin Creditcare Network: To report results today.

  • Satin Creditcare: Profit up 18.9% YoY to ₹53.2 crore; revenue up 20% to ₹787.9 crore.

  • Fino Payments Bank: Profit down 27.4% YoY to ₹15.4 crore; NII surged 43.1% to ₹32.5 crore.

Automobile & Mobility

  • Ola Electric Mobility: Approved second tranche of ₹250 crore OCRPS allotment; received CCPA investigation report with a hearing on November 10, 2025.

  • Hyundai Motor India: To release Q2FY26 results today.

  • Samvardhana Motherson International: Appointed Gandharv Tongia as Group CFO; approved $0.5 million investment in Rider Dome (two-wheeler ARAS technology).

Consumer & FMCG

  • United Breweries: Profit down 65% YoY to ₹46.34 crore due to weak beer sales; revenue dropped to ₹3,737.31 crore.

  • ITC, United Spirits, Pidilite Industries, VST Industries: To announce Q2FY26 results today. VST Industries’ profit rose 24.5% YoY to ₹59.2 crore.

Logistics & Transport

  • Transport Corporation of India: Profit up 5.8% YoY to ₹113.5 crore; revenue up 7.5% to ₹1,204.9 crore.

  • Container Corporation of India: Signed MoU with JNPA to develop and manage common rail handling operations for upcoming terminals at Vadhvan Port.

  • RailTel Corporation of India: Profit up 4.7% YoY to ₹76 crore; revenue up 12.8% to ₹951.4 crore.

Others

  • Dynamatic Technologies: Samena Special Situations Mauritius III sold 0.79% stake worth ₹41.6 crore, reducing its shareholding to 1.81%.

  • Sammaan Capital: Included in F&O ban list for today’s trading session.

  • Key Results to Watch Today:
  • ITC,
  • Cipla,
  • NTPC,
  • Hyundai Motor India,
  • Adani Power,
  • Swiggy,
  • Canara Bank,
  • Union Bank of India,
  • Aditya Birla Capital,
  • Bandhan Bank,
  • Coromandel International,
  • DLF,
  • Dabur India,
  • Mphasis,
  • Pidilite Industries,
  • United Spirits,
  • Lodha Developers,
  • Exide Industries,
  • Indian Energy Exchange,
  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and
  • Manappuram Finance.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Will Jerome Powell’s Rate Call Make Dalal Street Dance Or Dip? Indian Investors Eye A Bullish Beat As US Fed Meets Tonight

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 8:31 AM IST
