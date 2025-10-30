Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, October 30, 2025: Markets Poised for a Positive Start Amid Global Buzz

The Indian stock market is gearing up for a cheerful Thursday! Early signs from GIFT Nifty futures point to a strong opening — up 94 points at 26,184.50 at 6:46 AM and later at 26,193.50 around 8:15 AM, showing clear optimism among traders.

Investors are riding high on upbeat September-quarter earnings, solid institutional inflows, and strong primary market activity. But the global spotlight today is on the big diplomatic drama — the much-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping. This face-off, the first in Trump’s second term, is expected to shake things up across industries worldwide. From tech to trade, tariffs will be the hot topic — and India won’t be watching from the sidelines.

While India has tightened its stance on China in recent months, this meeting could reset global equations. Expect indirect ripples across Indian sectors tied to global trade. Still, with futures in the green and sentiment upbeat, Dalal Street looks set for a positive day ahead.

In short: The world waits for Trump and Xi, but Indian markets are already smiling!