Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

Stock Market Today, After, US Fed Cuts Rates Again- But Should You Celebrate Yet?

The US Federal Reserve just trimmed interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing them down to 3.75%–4.00%, the second cut this year! Sounds great, right? Well, not so fast.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell poured a bit of cold water on the excitement, saying another cut in December is “far from a foregone conclusion.” In simple terms, the Fed isn’t ready to promise more easy money just yet.

The central bank says it’ll now watch how the economy behaves before taking its next step. After Powell’s cautious comments, traders dialed back their hopes, the chance of another rate cut in December slipped to 68%.

So, should you cheer or chill? According to many, Maybe a bit of both. The Fed’s playing it safe, keeping markets guessing and investors on their toes!

Stock Market Today: Nifty 50 Outlook

The Nifty 50 formed a small-bodied candle with a minor upper shadow on Wednesday, indicating mild selling pressure around key resistance levels. The index continues to trade comfortably above its key moving averages.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research at SBI Securities:

Resistance: 26,100 – 26,150 zone

26,100 – 26,150 zone Next Upside Target (if breakout occurs): 26,350

26,350 Support: 25,850 – 25,800 zone

On the indicator side, the RSI rose from 67.92 to 72.43 over three sessions, showing sustained buying momentum, while a rising ADX signals a strong underlying trend.

Global Stock Market Today Reaction: Cautious Optimism With A Dash Of Volatility

Here’s how the global markets reacted after the US Fed’s rate cut and Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks:

Wall Street Ends Mixed: The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 74.37 points (0.2%) to close at 47,632.00 , retreating from a record high. The S&P 500 edged slightly lower to 6,890.59 . The Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.55% to a new peak of 23,958.47 , powered by Nvidia and other tech stocks.

Sharp Intraday Reversal: The Dow was up over 334 points earlier in the day, hitting an all-time high before Powell’s comments turned sentiment cautious.

Powell’s Cautious Tone Hits Sentiment: Powell hinted that the Fed may pause further rate cuts in 2025 , dampening market enthusiasm. Investors who were betting on another cut in December quickly toned down expectations.

Asian Markets Mirror the Mood: On Thursday, most Asia-Pacific markets traded lower , echoing Wall Street’s unease and uncertainty about the Fed’s next move.



In short- the Fed’s move gave markets a short-lived boost, but Powell’s warning brought everyone back to reality!

Stock Market Today, Expert Opinion: Liquidity Plus, but No Magic Potion

Analysts feel that the recent 25 bps rate cut by the US Fed is not much of a deal, although it is welcome. The reduction was not unexpected and most of the optimism is already portrayed in the market. Nevertheless, the easy monetary policy in the US may inject more foreign currency into the emerging economies such as India because the American bonds will no longer be appealing at lower yields.

Analysts observe that the advantage of the lower costs of global borrowing could lead investors to take increased risks, but this is more of a liquidity enhancement than a trend change. Market support by rate cuts will not correct growth or earnings overnight, but will improve sentiment.

In general, it is easy to understand the message: the action on the part of the Fed can be helpful in ensuring that liquidity is pumping and that the market is optimistic; however, investors must remain discriminating. The days of easy money are past; performance and intelligent investing will become the key point.

(With Inputs)

