LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

The 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved major tax changes. Daily essentials like milk, paneer, roti, and parathas are now GST-free, while butter, ghee, pasta, and dry fruits fall under 5%. Life-saving drugs and many medical items also moved to lower or nil GST. Cement shifted to 18%, and small cars, bikes under 350cc, and electric vehicles saw reduced levies.

GST Reform Meet Update
GST Reform Meet Update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 23:42:35 IST

As the GST council meet has come to an end, one thing that we all hover about is what gets cheaper and costlier? Which is quite human. The meeting scheduled for two days – September 3 and September 4. In the meet the council decided to eliminate the 12% and 28% GST slabs in foavour of 18% and 5% with an addition of 40% slab on sin and luxury goods. 

Essentials and Groceries Get Cheaper Under New GST

  • Nil GST:

Ultra-high temperature milk

Paneer

Parathas

Pizza bread

Khakhra

Roti

  • 5% GST (reduced from 12–18%)

Butter

Ghee

Cheese

Jams

Sauces

Soups

Pasta

Namkeens

Confectionery

  • Dry Fruits at 5%:

Almonds

Pistachios

Cashews

Dates

  • Other items at 5%:

Citrus fruits

Healthcare Items See Major Tax Relief

  • Nil GST (tax-free):

Life-saving drugs:

Agalsidase Beta

Onasemnogene

Daratumumab

Alectinib

  • 5% GST (reduced from 12–18%):

Most medicines

Diagnostic kits

Bandages

Thermometers

Oxygen supplies

  • Medical Devices:

Shifted to lower rates, now cheaper for patients and hospitals

GST Reduced on Personal Care and Consumer Goods

Personal care items such as hair oil, shampoos, soaps, toothpaste, shaving products, talcum powder, toothbrushes, candles, and safety matches now attract only 5% GST. Stationery items including notebooks, pencils, sharpeners, and erasers also became cheaper.

Toys, sports goods, handicrafts, and bamboo or cane furniture shifted into the 5% category as well. The Council said that cutting GST on these goods would support students, households, and artisans.

By bringing personal care and consumer goods under lower tax rates, the Council ensured direct relief to consumers in their everyday purchases.

Transport and Housing Materials See GST Cuts

18% GST (reduced from 28%):

Cement

  • Reduced GST Slabs:

Tractors

Bicycles

Motorcycles below 350cc

Small cars (petrol/diesel engines under 1200–1500cc, length under 4 metres)

Electric vehicles

Hybrid vehicles

Ambulances

  • 5% GST:

Marble

Granite blocks

Eco-friendly building materials (e.g., particle boards made from crop residue)

Sin Goods and Luxury Products Become Costlier

The Council raised GST on tobacco and luxury goods. Pan masala, gutkha, chewing tobacco, and cigarettes now attract 40% GST, up from 28%.

Carbonated drinks, caffeinated beverages, and fruit-based fizzy drinks moved to the 40% slab as well. Luxury vehicles such as SUVs, large cars above 1200cc or 1500cc engines, motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, private aircraft, revolvers, and pistols also shifted into the 40% bracket. Coal, lignite, and peat saw an increase from 5% to 18%.

Biodiesel not blended with diesel moved to 18% from 12%. High-value apparel, cotton quilts, and paper products also shifted to 18%.

Must Read: 40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges

Tags: Cheaper And CostlierGST reformhome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

QUICK LINKS