LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 19, 2026 16:34:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

New Delhi [India], March 19: India’s garment manufacturing sector is entering a decisive phase of technological transformation, and leading this momentum is the 39th edition of the Garment Technology Expo (GTE) 2026, scheduled from 20–23 March 2026 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Delhi–NCR. With a legacy of 38 successful editions and more than 25 years of industry trust, GTE has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s most influential B2B platforms for garment manufacturing technologies.

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, GTE 2026 aims to help garment manufacturers modernise production lines, adopt automation and strengthen global competitiveness. As India moves towards its goal of building a $350-billion textile and apparel economy by 2030, the expo will showcase advanced machinery, digital manufacturing systems and next-generation solutions from over 20 countries, enabling manufacturers to upgrade productivity, precision and scale.

A major highlight of the exhibition is its co-location with Lace & Trims Show 2026, a dedicated sourcing platform for essential garment components. From laces, trims, labels, fasteners, embellishments and accessories to allied inputs, the show will bring together key suppliers and manufacturers of critical production materials. Together, GTE and Lace & Trims Show create a comprehensive marketplace covering the entire garment manufacturing value chain, enabling buyers to explore the latest materials, sourcing solutions and design innovations shaping apparel production.

You Might Be Interested In

Adding valuable industry insight, trend forecasts in apparel production will be showcased by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, offering manufacturers guidance on emerging design directions, production practices and evolving market demands.

The exhibition will feature a wide spectrum of technologies, including sewing and embroidery machines, cutting, spreading and laying equipment, digital textile printing systems, CAD/CAM software, dyeing, finishing and laundry technologies, testing equipment and quality control solutions. Live demonstrations and technology launches will help manufacturers evaluate innovations that improve efficiency, quality and cost optimisation.

Commenting on the industry outlook, Dr. Rakesh Kumar said that the Indian garment industry is witnessing increasing momentum in technology adoption, driven by infrastructure development, policy support and growing global demand. Platforms such as GTE provide manufacturers with the opportunity to explore advanced solutions and strengthen their competitiveness in international markets. GTE is about empowering Indian factories with the right technologies and insights to enhance productivity, improve quality and remain competitive on a global stage.

Shri Inderjit Singh Sahni, Founder & Managing Director, Garment Technology Expo (GTE), shared his thoughts, saying,“When Garment Technology Expo was conceived in 2001, the vision was clear—to bring world-class garment manufacturing technology within India’s reach. At a time when discovering the latest innovations meant travelling overseas, GTE created a trusted platform where global technology leaders could showcase their solutions live for Indian manufacturers. GTE has steadily evolved over the years. What began as a machinery-focused exhibition has today transformed into a comprehensive industry platform. Our focus now goes beyond showcasing equipment—we aim to enable automation, sustainability, digitalisation and future-ready manufacturing.

Echoing this perspective, Rathi Sahni highlighted that rapid advancements in automation, digitalisation and smart production technologies are redefining garment manufacturing. She noted that GTE 2026 will serve as a crucial meeting point where manufacturers can discover innovations, connect with technology providers and prepare their businesses for the next phase of industry growth. As the industry continues to evolve, GTE remains committed to driving this transformation and supporting the growth of a stronger, smarter and more resilient garment manufacturing ecosystem.

Jointly organised by Garment Technology Expo and India Exposition Mart Ltd., GTE 2026 offers a world-class platform for garment manufacturers, exporters, buying houses and sourcing professionals to connect with global technology leaders.

GTE 2026 – Best Today, Still Better Tomorrow.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

Arvore Healthcare Reinforces Legacy Leadership in Orthopedic Implants, Strengthening Its Position as a Trusted Partner to Surgeons Across India and Global Markets

Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here

Pentagon Pushes Record $200 Billion War Budget As Iran Conflict Drains US Weapons, Trump Separately Eyes 1.5 Trillion

GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

DDU Result 2026 Announced, Check Semester-Wise Results Here

UP Shocker: Man Sees Wife’s ‘Blue Drum And Cement’ Facebook Post Sent To Her Lover Along With His Photo, Lets Her Go With Him | WATCH

IPL Records | Fastest Hundreds in IPL: From Chris Gayle to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi — Check Full List of Batters Here

Who Is Dipika Pallikal? Wife Of A Popular Sportsperson, Couple Welcomes 3rd Child, Reveals Name, All You Need To Know

Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

NCERT Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Key Details Here

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production
GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production
GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production
GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

QUICK LINKS