GTE 2026: Ultimate Marketplace for Garment Technology and Complete Ecosystem for Apparel Production

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, GTE 2026 aims to help garment manufacturers modernise production lines, adopt automation and strengthen global competitiveness. As India moves towards its goal of building a $350-billion textile and apparel economy by 2030, the expo will showcase advanced machinery, digital manufacturing systems and next-generation solutions from over 20 countries, enabling manufacturers to upgrade productivity, precision and scale.

A major highlight of the exhibition is its co-location with Lace & Trims Show 2026, a dedicated sourcing platform for essential garment components. From laces, trims, labels, fasteners, embellishments and accessories to allied inputs, the show will bring together key suppliers and manufacturers of critical production materials. Together, GTE and Lace & Trims Show create a comprehensive marketplace covering the entire garment manufacturing value chain, enabling buyers to explore the latest materials, sourcing solutions and design innovations shaping apparel production.

Adding valuable industry insight, trend forecasts in apparel production will be showcased by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, offering manufacturers guidance on emerging design directions, production practices and evolving market demands.

The exhibition will feature a wide spectrum of technologies, including sewing and embroidery machines, cutting, spreading and laying equipment, digital textile printing systems, CAD/CAM software, dyeing, finishing and laundry technologies, testing equipment and quality control solutions. Live demonstrations and technology launches will help manufacturers evaluate innovations that improve efficiency, quality and cost optimisation.

Commenting on the industry outlook, Dr. Rakesh Kumar said that the Indian garment industry is witnessing increasing momentum in technology adoption, driven by infrastructure development, policy support and growing global demand. Platforms such as GTE provide manufacturers with the opportunity to explore advanced solutions and strengthen their competitiveness in international markets. GTE is about empowering Indian factories with the right technologies and insights to enhance productivity, improve quality and remain competitive on a global stage.

Shri Inderjit Singh Sahni, Founder & Managing Director, Garment Technology Expo (GTE), shared his thoughts, saying,“When Garment Technology Expo was conceived in 2001, the vision was clear—to bring world-class garment manufacturing technology within India’s reach. At a time when discovering the latest innovations meant travelling overseas, GTE created a trusted platform where global technology leaders could showcase their solutions live for Indian manufacturers. GTE has steadily evolved over the years. What began as a machinery-focused exhibition has today transformed into a comprehensive industry platform. Our focus now goes beyond showcasing equipment—we aim to enable automation, sustainability, digitalisation and future-ready manufacturing.

Echoing this perspective, Rathi Sahni highlighted that rapid advancements in automation, digitalisation and smart production technologies are redefining garment manufacturing. She noted that GTE 2026 will serve as a crucial meeting point where manufacturers can discover innovations, connect with technology providers and prepare their businesses for the next phase of industry growth. As the industry continues to evolve, GTE remains committed to driving this transformation and supporting the growth of a stronger, smarter and more resilient garment manufacturing ecosystem.

Jointly organised by Garment Technology Expo and India Exposition Mart Ltd., GTE 2026 offers a world-class platform for garment manufacturers, exporters, buying houses and sourcing professionals to connect with global technology leaders.

GTE 2026 – Best Today, Still Better Tomorrow.