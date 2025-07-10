HCLTech, Astemo Cypremos Partner To Advance Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem

HCL Technologies Limited and Astemo Cypremos Ltd. have announced a partnership to fast-track the development of autonomous and smart vehicle technologies. Astemo Cypremos Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan, specializes in engineering cloud and system services in the mobility domain. HCL Technologies Limited is an Indian multinational information technology consulting company headquartered in Noida.

The Partnership will Accelerate Smart Vehicle System

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of autonomous and smart vehicle systems using artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and software-defined vehicle technologies. HCLTech will deploy its platforms for hardware-independent testing, AI Force for AI-led software optimization, and Cloud Bridge for multi-cloud validation—enhancing vehicle development speed and reliability.

“Our shared commitment to solving the growing complexity of software development made this partnership possible,” said Takeshi Mitamura, President and CEO of Cypremos.

Masayuki Nakayama, HCLTech’s Senior Vice President and Country Head of Japan, said the collaboration will “reshape the automotive software landscape” and help deliver safer, more adaptive vehicles at scale.

The Pilot project was a Success

According to the companies, the partnership between HCL and Cypremos is expected to benefit millions of users in more than 150 countries. Pilot projects have shown shorter validation cycles and improved return on investment (ROI).

Cypremos is projected to lead the digital mobility transformation beyond in-car systems. It focuses on next-generation solutions in the out-of-car domain through cloud and connectivity technologies.

HCLTech has an operational presence in 60 countries worldwide and reported $13.8 billion in revenue for the year ending March 2025. The company serves the manufacturing, semiconductor, and public service sectors.

