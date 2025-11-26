HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved: What Happened?

If you notice HDFC AMC’s stock going down by 50% overnight, do not be scared, it is not a market crash! This is just a mathematical adjustment caused by the company’s 1:1 bonus issue. In other words, if you had one share, it would still be yours plus one free. The stock price will be halved on the charts, and your total investment value will still be the same. You can think of it as cutting a pizza into more pieces, you have more slices, but the pizza is still the same size.

So, breathe easy, refresh your trading screen, and keep in mind: your holdings are still there, just looking a bit different!

HDFC AMC Share Price: What Is a Bonus Issue?

A bonus issue is an event that a company will carry out by giving out free extra shares to its current shareholders. In a 1:1 bonus issue, every shareholder gets one extra share for every existing share held. These new shares are issued from the company’s accumulated reserves, and the shareholders do not have to make any payments for them.

HDFC AMC Share Price: Key Details

Topic Details Price Adjustment While the number of shares doubles, the overall value of holdings remains unchanged. Example A share worth ₹5,336 becomes two shares worth roughly ₹2,668 each. Record Date November 26, 2025. Eligibility Investors must hold the stock by end of trading on November 25, 2025, to receive bonus shares. Ineligible Purchases Any shares bought on November 26, 2025, or later will not qualify for bonus entitlement. HDFC AMC Share Price: Why You Holdings’ Value Remain Same Ownership Remains Intact: Bonus issues do not dilute shareholders’ ownership.

Bonus issues do not dilute shareholders’ ownership. Number of Shares Issued: HDFC AMC is issuing 21.40 crore bonus equity shares.

HDFC AMC is issuing 21.40 crore bonus equity shares. Funding Source: Bonus shares are funded through the Capital Redemption Reserve Account and Securities Premium Account.

Bonus shares are funded through the Capital Redemption Reserve Account and Securities Premium Account. Liquidity Impact: The adjustment increases liquidity in the market.

The adjustment increases liquidity in the market. Affordability: Makes the stock more accessible to investors without affecting overall market capitalization.

(With Inputs)

