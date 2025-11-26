Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

US & Fed Outlook Wall Street ended higher as December Fed rate cut bets strengthened.

Markets now price in an 84% probability of a December cut.

of a December cut. Weak US economic data pushed the 10-year yield down to 4% .

. US dollar slipped below 100 amid rising rate-cut expectations.

amid rising rate-cut expectations. Kevin Hassett emerges as the frontrunner for the next Fed chair. US Market Performance Dow Jones: +1.43% (47,112.45) – 3rd straight day of gains.

+1.43% (47,112.45) – 3rd straight day of gains. S&P 500: +0.91% (6,765.89)

+0.91% (6,765.89) Nasdaq: +0.67% (23,025.59) – gains capped by tech softness.

+0.67% (23,025.59) – gains capped by tech softness. Alphabet hit a record high on Meta chip tie-up report.

hit a record high on Meta chip tie-up report. Nvidia slid 2.5% on profit-taking in AI stocks. Asia & Global Equities Asia-Pacific markets opened strong, tracking Wall Street’s rally.

Nikkei, Kospi up -2% each, led by tech stocks.

up -2% each, led by tech stocks. GIFT Nifty indicates a strong start to the December series. Currencies Dollar weakens on dovish Fed expectations.

Kiwi surges 0.75% after RBNZ rate cut + hawkish guidance.

after RBNZ rate cut + hawkish guidance. Aussie inches higher after hotter-than-expected inflation data.

inches higher after hotter-than-expected inflation data. Euro climbs to $1.1567, aided by progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace plan. Commodities Oil Oil steadies after hitting one-month lows.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia dragged prices earlier.

Brent at $62.67, WTI at $58.09. Gold Gold hovers near $4,165/oz in Asia.

in Asia. Support from weak dollar + rising probability of a Fed rate cut.

Stock Market Tuesday

Market Wrap | A Moody Tuesday on Dalal Street

If you thought the markets would cheer up on Tuesday, Dalal Street had other plans. The final hour turned into a mini sell-off party, dragging the Nifty below 25,900 and stretching the losing streak to a gloomy third straight session. The Sensex wasn’t spared either, it slipped 313.70 points to close at 84,587.01, while Nifty quietly slid 74.70 points to 25,884.80.

Surprisingly, the broader markets decided to stay optimistic for no apparent reason, both Midcap and Smallcap indices managed to end in the green, as if they didn’t get the memo about the mood.

Among the bright spots, Hindalco, SBI, BEL, Shriram Finance and HDFC Life tried to keep the scoreboard respectable. But the laggards, Adani Enterprises, TMPV, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Trent, pulled the indices down.

Sectorally, it was a mixed bag: metal, pharma, PSU banks and realty eked out gains, while consumer durables, IT, media and oil & gas chose the downward lane.

(With Input)