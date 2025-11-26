LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

Stock Market Today: Markets began mixed on Wednesday after a soft pre-open but rebounded at the open. Global cues, Fed rate-cut hopes, tech moves, and commodity swings shaped sentiment, keeping investors alert and cautious.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 26, 2025 09:20:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz
Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers!
If you thought Tuesday’s sell-off blues would spill over, the market seems ready to script its own mid-week plot twist. A soft pre-opening start quickly turned into a cheerful jump at the opening bell, hinting that Dalal Street may still have some surprises left. With Wall Street cheering rate-cut hopes, Asia dancing along, and commodities playing their own tunes, today feels like one of those “keep your popcorn ready” market days. Will the rally sustain? Will global cues behave? Stay with us as we break down the action, one twist at a time.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (24 November, 2025)

  • Sensex: 84,775.29 (+188.28, +0.22%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,949.60 (+64.80, +0.25%)

Indian markets opened on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty gaining steadily. Strong global cues and improved risk appetite lifted sentiment, driving early buying across largecaps and supporting a firm start to the session.

Stocks To Watch Today

Telecom

  • Bharti Airtel: Promoter ICIL to offload 0.56% stake (3.43 crore shares) via block deal at ₹2,096.7 (3% discount). Fundraising up to ₹7,200 crore.
  • Nelco: Receives UL VNO–GMPCS authorisation under existing Unified Licence; validity co-terminus with main licence.

Paints & Consumer

  • Asian Paints: Announces 3-year partnership with BCCI as the official colour partner for 110 Team India matches.

Infrastructure & Construction

  • NCC: Bags ₹2,062.71 crore order from Assam PWD for expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.
  • Jayant Infratech: LOA from Konkan Railway for ₹161.68 crore EPC project upgrading traction to 2×25 KV.

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

    Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights

      US & Fed Outlook

      • Wall Street ended higher as December Fed rate cut bets strengthened.
      • Markets now price in an 84% probability of a December cut.
      • Weak US economic data pushed the 10-year yield down to 4%.
      • US dollar slipped below 100 amid rising rate-cut expectations.
      • Kevin Hassett emerges as the frontrunner for the next Fed chair.

      US Market Performance

      • Dow Jones: +1.43% (47,112.45) – 3rd straight day of gains.
      • S&P 500: +0.91% (6,765.89)
      • Nasdaq: +0.67% (23,025.59) – gains capped by tech softness.
      • Alphabet hit a record high on Meta chip tie-up report.
      • Nvidia slid 2.5% on profit-taking in AI stocks.

      Asia & Global Equities

      • Asia-Pacific markets opened strong, tracking Wall Street’s rally.
      • Nikkei, Kospi up -2% each, led by tech stocks.
      • GIFT Nifty indicates a strong start to the December series.

      Currencies

      • Dollar weakens on dovish Fed expectations.
      • Kiwi surges 0.75% after RBNZ rate cut + hawkish guidance.
      • Aussie inches higher after hotter-than-expected inflation data.
      • Euro climbs to $1.1567, aided by progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace plan.

      Commodities

      Oil

      • Oil steadies after hitting one-month lows.
      • Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia dragged prices earlier.
      • Brent at $62.67, WTI at $58.09.

      Gold

      • Gold hovers near $4,165/oz in Asia.
      • Support from weak dollar + rising probability of a Fed rate cut.

      Stock Market Tuesday

      Market Wrap | A Moody Tuesday on Dalal Street

      If you thought the markets would cheer up on Tuesday, Dalal Street had other plans. The final hour turned into a mini sell-off party, dragging the Nifty below 25,900 and stretching the losing streak to a gloomy third straight session. The Sensex wasn’t spared either, it slipped 313.70 points to close at 84,587.01, while Nifty quietly slid 74.70 points to 25,884.80.

      Surprisingly, the broader markets decided to stay optimistic for no apparent reason, both Midcap and Smallcap indices managed to end in the green, as if they didn’t get the memo about the mood.

      Among the bright spots, Hindalco, SBI, BEL, Shriram Finance and HDFC Life tried to keep the scoreboard respectable. But the laggards, Adani Enterprises, TMPV, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Trent, pulled the indices down.

      Sectorally, it was a mixed bag: metal, pharma, PSU banks and realty eked out gains, while consumer durables, IT, media and oil & gas chose the downward lane.

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
      First published on: Nov 26, 2025 9:20 AM IST
      ——————————————–
      Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
      ————————————————–

      Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

      Tags: Asian marketsBharti Airtel block dealFed Chair UpdateFed Rate CutGIFT NiftyGlobal Market CuesGold priceshome-hero-pos-13indian marketsMarket OpeningMarket Wrapnifty todayoil pricesPre Opening Marketsensex todaystock market newsstock market todayStocks To WatchUS inflationWall Street Rally

      RELATED News

      Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

      Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Lavish Wedding Of This Couple At Jio World Centre, Groom’s Father Is Close Aide Of…

      The Visionary Shift: Harnil Shah’s Next Chapter in Experiential Ventures

      Deadline Alert: Apply For Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) By November 30, 2025, And Secure Your Retirement Benefits

      PF, Pension or Tax Refund Delayed? Here’s How to Raise a Complaint in Minutes

      LATEST NEWS

      Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

      ‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

      Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

      National Constitution Day: How the Constitution Was Written & Why It Matters Today

      17 Years Since The 26/11 Mumbai Attack: A Detailed Timeline Of The Four Day Siege That Killed 166 Civilians

      Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

      ‘Tremendous Progress’, Says Donald Trump On Ukraine War Talks, But Putin Holds The Final Card – Is Russian President Ready To End The War?

      Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

      Chelsea vs Barcelona: Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown

      “We Wanted Them to Really Grovel”: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Strategic Day 4 Declaration Against India in 2nd Test

      Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz
      Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz
      Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz
      Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

      QUICK LINKS