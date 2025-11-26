LIVE TV
Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets open with mixed cues as GIFT Nifty slips, global markets rally, and Indian indices remain cautious. Key stocks in telecom, infra, pharma, banking, and energy are set to stay in focus today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 26, 2025 08:55:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Brace yourselves, market watchers!

Wednesday is kicking off with a mix of optimism and a tiny pinch of drama. Early morning cues were cheering us up: at 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were happily up 102 points at 26,160. But plot twist!

By 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty flipped mood slightly, trading at 26,155, down 14 points. Classic market, never a dull moment.

Overnight, Wall Street partied hard with the Dow jumping 1.43%, the S&P 500 up 0.91%, and the Nasdaq adding 0.61%. Asia joined the celebration too, with the Nikkei popping 2% and the KOSPI leaping 1.91%.

Back home, though, the vibes were a little mellow yesterday. The Sensex slipped 313.70 points to 84,587.01, while Nifty 50 ended the F&O series at 25,884.80, down 74.70 points.

So buckle up, will today’s market turn the page or continue the plot? Stay tuned!

Stocks To Watch Today

Telecom

  • Bharti Airtel: Promoter ICIL to offload 0.56% stake (3.43 crore shares) via block deal at ₹2,096.7 (3% discount). Fundraising up to ₹7,200 crore.
  • Nelco: Receives UL VNO–GMPCS authorisation under existing Unified Licence; validity co-terminus with main licence.

Paints & Consumer

  • Asian Paints: Announces 3-year partnership with BCCI as the official colour partner for 110 Team India matches.

Infrastructure & Construction

  • NCC: Bags ₹2,062.71 crore order from Assam PWD for expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.
  • Jayant Infratech: LOA from Konkan Railway for ₹161.68 crore EPC project upgrading traction to 2×25 KV.

Energy, Materials & Industrials

  • Welspun Corp: Files $35.5–$43.5 million claim against Wasco Coatings & Wasco Energy under ICC arbitration.
  • Exide Industries: Infuses ₹75 crore into subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions.
  • United Breweries: Launches Heineken Silver in New Delhi, focusing on domestic market.
  • Apollo Micro Systems: Enters strategic alliance with IIT–Chennai and the Indian Navy for indigenous defence R&D.

Aerospace & Engineering

  • Unimech Aerospace: Approves ₹5.53 crore investment to acquire 2,625 CCPS in Dheya Engineering Technologies.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Zydus Lifesciences: Gets USFDA approval for Verapamil ER tablets (120/180/240 mg). US market size: $24.5 million.
  • Narayana Hrudayalaya (Bulk Deal): Promoter Shakuntala Shetty sells 0.57% stake worth ₹230.7 crore at ₹1,960.07.

Banking & Financials

  • AU Small Finance Bank: Appoints N S Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi as independent directors; reappoints Malini Thadani.
  • Bank of Maharashtra: Govt appoints Prabhat Kiran as Executive Director for 3 years.
  • AWL Agri Business (Bulk Deal): AustralianSuper buys 0.72% stake for ₹260.8 crore at ₹274.95.

Chemicals & Fertilizers

  • Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: Nazhat J Shaikh gets additional charge as CMD for 6 months from January 1, 2026.

Technology & AI

  • RNIT AI Solutions: Wins project from TSWR Educational Society to deploy AI facial recognition attendance for 1.7 lakh students across 268 institutions.

Equipment & Manufacturing (Bulk Deals)

  • Elgi Equipments: SBI MF buys 1.75% stake (55.6 lakh shares) for ₹268.64 crore at ₹483.
  • ASK Automotive: SBI MF buys 3.98% stake; promoter sells 4% stake at ₹473.

Fuel & Gas

  • Indraprastha Gas: JV for biofuel/CBG plants, Signs JV with CEID Consultants for compressed biogas/biofuel projects (50:50 shareholding).

Listings

  • Mainboard: Excelsoft Technologies
  • SME: Gallard Steel
  • Corporate Actions
    Bonus – Ex-Date: HDFC Asset Management Company
    Interim Dividend – Ex-Date: Power Finance Corporation, Shyamkamal Investments

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 8:47 AM IST
