Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Brace yourselves, market watchers!

Wednesday is kicking off with a mix of optimism and a tiny pinch of drama. Early morning cues were cheering us up: at 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were happily up 102 points at 26,160. But plot twist!

By 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty flipped mood slightly, trading at 26,155, down 14 points. Classic market, never a dull moment.

Overnight, Wall Street partied hard with the Dow jumping 1.43%, the S&P 500 up 0.91%, and the Nasdaq adding 0.61%. Asia joined the celebration too, with the Nikkei popping 2% and the KOSPI leaping 1.91%.

Back home, though, the vibes were a little mellow yesterday. The Sensex slipped 313.70 points to 84,587.01, while Nifty 50 ended the F&O series at 25,884.80, down 74.70 points.

So buckle up, will today’s market turn the page or continue the plot? Stay tuned!

Stocks To Watch Today

Telecom

Bharti Airtel: Promoter ICIL to offload 0.56% stake (3.43 crore shares) via block deal at ₹2,096.7 (3% discount). Fundraising up to ₹7,200 crore.

Promoter ICIL to offload 0.56% stake (3.43 crore shares) via block deal at ₹2,096.7 (3% discount). Fundraising up to ₹7,200 crore. Nelco: Receives UL VNO–GMPCS authorisation under existing Unified Licence; validity co-terminus with main licence.



Paints & Consumer

Asian Paints: Announces 3-year partnership with BCCI as the official colour partner for 110 Team India matches.

Infrastructure & Construction

NCC: Bags ₹2,062.71 crore order from Assam PWD for expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.

Bags ₹2,062.71 crore order from Assam PWD for expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital. Jayant Infratech: LOA from Konkan Railway for ₹161.68 crore EPC project upgrading traction to 2×25 KV.

Energy, Materials & Industrials

Welspun Corp: Files $35.5–$43.5 million claim against Wasco Coatings & Wasco Energy under ICC arbitration.

Files $35.5–$43.5 million claim against Wasco Coatings & Wasco Energy under ICC arbitration. Exide Industries: Infuses ₹75 crore into subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions.

Infuses ₹75 crore into subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. United Breweries: Launches Heineken Silver in New Delhi, focusing on domestic market.

Launches Heineken Silver in New Delhi, focusing on domestic market. Apollo Micro Systems: Enters strategic alliance with IIT–Chennai and the Indian Navy for indigenous defence R&D.

Aerospace & Engineering

Unimech Aerospace: Approves ₹5.53 crore investment to acquire 2,625 CCPS in Dheya Engineering Technologies.

Pharma & Healthcare

Zydus Lifesciences: Gets USFDA approval for Verapamil ER tablets (120/180/240 mg). US market size: $24.5 million.

Gets USFDA approval for Verapamil ER tablets (120/180/240 mg). US market size: $24.5 million. Narayana Hrudayalaya (Bulk Deal): Promoter Shakuntala Shetty sells 0.57% stake worth ₹230.7 crore at ₹1,960.07.

Banking & Financials

AU Small Finance Bank: Appoints N S Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi as independent directors; reappoints Malini Thadani.

Appoints N S Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi as independent directors; reappoints Malini Thadani. Bank of Maharashtra: Govt appoints Prabhat Kiran as Executive Director for 3 years.

Govt appoints Prabhat Kiran as Executive Director for 3 years. AWL Agri Business (Bulk Deal): AustralianSuper buys 0.72% stake for ₹260.8 crore at ₹274.95.

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: Nazhat J Shaikh gets additional charge as CMD for 6 months from January 1, 2026.

Technology & AI

RNIT AI Solutions: Wins project from TSWR Educational Society to deploy AI facial recognition attendance for 1.7 lakh students across 268 institutions.

Equipment & Manufacturing (Bulk Deals)

Elgi Equipments: SBI MF buys 1.75% stake (55.6 lakh shares) for ₹268.64 crore at ₹483.

SBI MF buys 1.75% stake (55.6 lakh shares) for ₹268.64 crore at ₹483. ASK Automotive: SBI MF buys 3.98% stake; promoter sells 4% stake at ₹473.

Fuel & Gas

Indraprastha Gas: JV for biofuel/CBG plants, Signs JV with CEID Consultants for compressed biogas/biofuel projects (50:50 shareholding).

Listings

Mainboard: Excelsoft Technologies

SME: Gallard Steel

Corporate Actions

Bonus – Ex-Date: HDFC Asset Management Company

Interim Dividend – Ex-Date: Power Finance Corporation, Shyamkamal Investments

