Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Brace yourselves, market watchers!
Wednesday is kicking off with a mix of optimism and a tiny pinch of drama. Early morning cues were cheering us up: at 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were happily up 102 points at 26,160. But plot twist!
By 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty flipped mood slightly, trading at 26,155, down 14 points. Classic market, never a dull moment.
Overnight, Wall Street partied hard with the Dow jumping 1.43%, the S&P 500 up 0.91%, and the Nasdaq adding 0.61%. Asia joined the celebration too, with the Nikkei popping 2% and the KOSPI leaping 1.91%.
Back home, though, the vibes were a little mellow yesterday. The Sensex slipped 313.70 points to 84,587.01, while Nifty 50 ended the F&O series at 25,884.80, down 74.70 points.
So buckle up, will today’s market turn the page or continue the plot? Stay tuned!
Stocks To Watch Today
Telecom
- Bharti Airtel: Promoter ICIL to offload 0.56% stake (3.43 crore shares) via block deal at ₹2,096.7 (3% discount). Fundraising up to ₹7,200 crore.
- Nelco: Receives UL VNO–GMPCS authorisation under existing Unified Licence; validity co-terminus with main licence.
Paints & Consumer
- Asian Paints: Announces 3-year partnership with BCCI as the official colour partner for 110 Team India matches.
Infrastructure & Construction
- NCC: Bags ₹2,062.71 crore order from Assam PWD for expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.
- Jayant Infratech: LOA from Konkan Railway for ₹161.68 crore EPC project upgrading traction to 2×25 KV.
Energy, Materials & Industrials
- Welspun Corp: Files $35.5–$43.5 million claim against Wasco Coatings & Wasco Energy under ICC arbitration.
- Exide Industries: Infuses ₹75 crore into subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions.
- United Breweries: Launches Heineken Silver in New Delhi, focusing on domestic market.
- Apollo Micro Systems: Enters strategic alliance with IIT–Chennai and the Indian Navy for indigenous defence R&D.
Aerospace & Engineering
- Unimech Aerospace: Approves ₹5.53 crore investment to acquire 2,625 CCPS in Dheya Engineering Technologies.
Pharma & Healthcare
- Zydus Lifesciences: Gets USFDA approval for Verapamil ER tablets (120/180/240 mg). US market size: $24.5 million.
- Narayana Hrudayalaya (Bulk Deal): Promoter Shakuntala Shetty sells 0.57% stake worth ₹230.7 crore at ₹1,960.07.
Banking & Financials
- AU Small Finance Bank: Appoints N S Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi as independent directors; reappoints Malini Thadani.
- Bank of Maharashtra: Govt appoints Prabhat Kiran as Executive Director for 3 years.
- AWL Agri Business (Bulk Deal): AustralianSuper buys 0.72% stake for ₹260.8 crore at ₹274.95.
Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: Nazhat J Shaikh gets additional charge as CMD for 6 months from January 1, 2026.
Technology & AI
- RNIT AI Solutions: Wins project from TSWR Educational Society to deploy AI facial recognition attendance for 1.7 lakh students across 268 institutions.
Equipment & Manufacturing (Bulk Deals)
- Elgi Equipments: SBI MF buys 1.75% stake (55.6 lakh shares) for ₹268.64 crore at ₹483.
- ASK Automotive: SBI MF buys 3.98% stake; promoter sells 4% stake at ₹473.
Fuel & Gas
- Indraprastha Gas: JV for biofuel/CBG plants, Signs JV with CEID Consultants for compressed biogas/biofuel projects (50:50 shareholding).
Listings
- Mainboard: Excelsoft Technologies
- SME: Gallard Steel
- Corporate Actions
Bonus – Ex-Date: HDFC Asset Management Company
Interim Dividend – Ex-Date: Power Finance Corporation, Shyamkamal Investments
(With Inputs)
