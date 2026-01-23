LIVE TV
Home > Business > Hindustan Zinc Hits Record High As Silver Rally and Q3 Earnings Spark Investor Rush

Hindustan Zinc Hits Record High As Silver Rally and Q3 Earnings Spark Investor Rush

Hindustan Zinc hit a record high as soaring silver prices, geopolitical risks, and strong Q3FY26 earnings boosted investor confidence, highlighting the stock’s leverage to the precious metals rally.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 23, 2026 14:51:36 IST

Hindustan Zinc Shares Hit Record High on Silver Rally

Hindustan Zinc stole the spotlight on Friday, January 23, as its shares jumped over 6% to reach a record high of ₹709.95, driven by the ongoing surge in silver prices. Uncertainty around US economic policy and rising geopolitical tensions pushed investors toward safe-haven metals, benefiting Hindustan Zinc. The company, one of India’s leading silver producers, found itself in an optimal position during the commodities boom. The price increase reflects both rising metal prices and growing market confidence that silver will retain its value during periods of economic instability.

Silver Prices Scale New Peaks In India and Globally

  • MCX silver futures surged nearly 4%, hitting a record high of ₹3,39,927 per kilogram.

  • The rally was driven by a weaker US dollar, rising geopolitical tensions, and concerns over the independence of the US Federal Reserve.

  • In international markets, silver climbed 2.5% to $98.60 per ounce, moving closer to the key $100 psychological level.

Global Triggers Behind The Silver Surge

  • Market sentiment is influenced by a mix of geopolitical and macroeconomic factors.

  • US President Donald Trump softened earlier tariff threats against Europe.

  • A separate Greenland-related agreement involving US missile deployment, mining rights, and increased NATO presence added to global uncertainty.

  • Investors are closely tracking US monetary policy developments.

  • Trump indicated that interviews for the next Federal Reserve chair have concluded, fuelling expectations of a more dovish policy stance.

  • Anticipation of further interest rate cuts has strengthened, typically boosting non-yielding assets like silver and gold.

Hindustan Zinc Share Performance Snapshot

Hindustan Zinc’s stock performance mirrors the strength of the silver-led rally. The share price has surged over 87% from its 52-week low of ₹378.65 recorded in March 2025.

  • 1-year gain: 48%
  • 6-month gain: 57%
  • 3-month gain: 45%
  • 1-month gain: 25%
  • 5-year return: -155% (multibagger)

Silver And Zinc Rally Boost Quarterly Performance

Metric Q3FY26 YoY Change
Net Profit ₹3,879 crore + 46.5%
Revenue ₹10,922 crore +27.5%
EBITDA ₹6,055 crore +34.7%
EBITDA Margin 55% Up from 52%

Key Highlights:

  • Beat Street estimates across profit, revenue, and operating metrics
  • Highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit
  • Performance driven by record production, strong commodity prices, and sharply lower costs

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 2:51 PM IST
Tags: Hindustan Zinc record highmcx silver pricesilver all time highsilver price rally

