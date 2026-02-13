How Did The Sensex Crash Wipe Out ₹7 Lakh Crore From Stock Market Today? 900+ Point Fall, US Bond Pressure, and Geopolitical Tensions – Here’s What Should Investors Do

Indian Stock Market Tumbles on February 13, 2026

The stock market showed extreme volatility on Friday, February 13, 2026, when the Sensex index dropped more than 900 points, creating a frightening atmosphere across all trading areas. Market participants saw a loss of approximately ₹7 lakh crore in BSE-listed companies’ market value during a single trading session, decreasing the total market capitalization from ₹472.50 lakh crore to ₹465.50 lakh crore.

The biggest question that raised investors eybrows: What caused the panic? The market sold off because investors feared both global tech disruptions and increasing US bond yields, while the market naturally drifts away from unpredictable situations. The combination of AI disruption news and international political unrest led investors to halt their trading activities.

The situation requires complete alertness. Investors need to connect their decision-making process with current circumstances, observing market movements closely while studying stock options in detail. Long-term investors with diverse portfolios may discover opportunities amid the turmoil, but they should understand that active markets demand patience rather than hasty decisions.

Why Is the Indian Stock Market Taking A Tumble?

Global Selloff Spurs Indian Market Decline: The global market downturn led to reduced security prices in Indian markets. The Nasdaq decline of more than 2% triggered drops of over 1% in both China and Japan, fueled by worries about AI technology causing operational disruptions in the industry.

Fed Rate Cut Hopes Fade: After strong US jobs data, expectations of a March or April rate cut have diminished. Elevated US interest rates may prompt foreign investors to withdraw capital from India.

Rising US Bond Yields and Dollar Pressure: The US employment report showed strong results, causing Treasury yields and the dollar to rise, creating additional challenges for market participants.

Q3 Earnings Season Ends Without Surprises: Companies disclosed their Q3 earnings, which showed no major developments. The market lacked unexpected events to drive price recovery.

Geopolitical Tensions Add Uncertainty: The US plans to deploy its most powerful aircraft carrier to the Middle East, increasing uncertainty in international financial markets.

Is The Stock Market Panic Overblown?

Not everything that glitters is gloom! Experts believe the market decline has reached an excessive point. The domestic economy maintains its strength, as AI excitement and geopolitical tensions will eventually decrease.

Market investors react strongly to dramatic news because even minor reports of AI tools or technology disruptions create anxiety. The situation requires observation and analysis but should not cause panic. Investors who maintain calmness and a wide-ranging understanding of market conditions will discover potential benefits from market fluctuations.

What Should Stock Investors Do Now?

Don’t panic-pick wisely! Experts suggest gradually boosting your stock exposure, focusing on quality companies rather than gambling on the whole market. In this stock-picker’s arena, patience and strategy beat panic.

Keep calm, watch trends, and let the market’s ups and downs reveal opportunities for the savvy investor.

What Will Happen Now?

Future stock movements will be determined by two factors: earnings growth and its relationship with stock prices. Analysts predict that corporate earnings will drive stock market growth because India’s economy maintains its current growth and inflation patterns. Earnings results should be monitored because they serve as hidden market indicators, showing potential profit opportunities.

