LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

Learn how Falguni Nayar built Nykaa into India’s top beauty platform. Discover her inspiring success story, entrepreneurial journey, and estimated net worth of $4.5 billion.

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 13:33:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

Falguni Nayar is from Mumbai, India and first started out as an investment banker. She has been in banking for 18 years where she learned all the management and strategy skills from many of the large banks in the investment world, which gave her a foundation to build her own business.

The Creation of Nykaa

Nykaa was launched by Falguni Nayar in 2012. It is an e-commerce company in India, providing customers with beauty and wellness products online. The goal of Nykaa was to give people access to trustworthy suppliers of cosmetics, skin care, and personal care products all in one location. By providing a wide selection of products, having honest reviews from customers, and providing excellent customer service, Nykaa built a strong following from its customers early on.

Challenges and Growth

When Falguni started Nykaa, launching an e-commerce platform was going to be challenging because of the intense competition within the Indian market. To make the business successful, she focused on forging relationships with suppliers, developing technology that was user-friendly, and creating a brand that would appeal to the Indian consumer. Over time Nykaa has evolved from being just an online store to having physical locations making Nykaa the leading beauty retailer in both online and offline channels in the Indian market.

Falguni Nayar’s Wealth

Falguni Nayar established Nykaa, earning her status as India’s first female billionaire through her success and the growth of Nykaa from the increasing global beauty industry. In 2025, she was estimated to be worth $4.5 Billion and is recognized as the youngest female billionaire in the world because of the continued success of Nykaa.

Falguni’s journey is an incredible inspiration for millions of men and women, particularly women, that through hard work, good planning, and perseverance they can achieve their entrepreneurial goals and become billionaires.

Many entrepreneurs look to Falguni for inspiration, with Nykaa being one of the largest women’s beauty product providers in India.

This article is based on publicly available information and estimates regarding Falguni Nayar and Nykaa. Net worth figures are approximate and may vary with market changes.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 1:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: billionaire entrepreneurs IndiaFalguni NayarFalguni Nayar journeyfalguni nayar net worthIndia beauty e-commerceIndian business leadersNykaa founderNykaa growthNykaa success storyself-made women entrepreneurs

RELATED News

Jio Takes The Lead, And Makes It Impossible For Airtel To Catch Up- TRAI DATA

Gold Price Today: What’s Driving Yellow Metal’s Prices Today? Fed Rate Cut, Weak Dollar, And Weddings- Explained

Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed? Here’s The Full Update For November 29, 2025

India GDP Explained: What It Is, How It’s Calculated, And Why Growth Jumped To 8.2% In Q2

Morzze Launches India’s First ‘Kitchen Air Tap’ — A Defining Leap in Everyday Kitchen Innovation

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Poco Users, HyperOS 3 Launched, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Model And AI Customization

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

What Are Reels Secretly Doing To Your Brain? New Study Warns Of Hidden Dangers You’re Probably Ignoring Daily

Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

Cracked Heels In Winter? Try These 5 Simple Home Remedies

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a And Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

Cyclone Ditwah Strikes Sri Lanka: Over 200,000 Affected, Death Toll Rises, And India Launches Operation Sagar Bandhu For Relief

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

DGCA Halts A320 Operations Amid Airbus Software Update Alert

RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Access And Download

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story
How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story
How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story
How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

QUICK LINKS