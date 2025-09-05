LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?

How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?

In the 56th GST Council meeting, a simplified GST structure with rate reductions across key sectors of trade and commerce was introduced. Essential industries, including leather, footwear, paper, textiles, and handicrafts, have been covered under this reform. The tax slabs have been reduced to 5% and 18%. Here are key details of the GST Council.

How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs? (Source - PIB)
How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs? (Source - PIB)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:03:20 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. A simplified GST structure with rate reductions across key sectors of trade and commerce was introduced. Essential industries, including leather, footwear, paper, textiles, and handicrafts, have been covered under this reform.

As part of the new-generation reform, the GST shifted to a two-slab system of 5% and 18%, removing the earlier 12% and 28% rates. Apart from these slabs, 40% slab is for the super luxury items.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the reform, stating that it will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth.

As per the constitutional provisions, only the GST Council would recommend on issues related to GST, which items should be included or which ones exempted in tax slabs and what should be the GST rates for goods. Here’s a look at the GST Council, how it is constituted and how it deals with the tax rates.

What is The Goods And Services Tax Council?

The 101st Constitution Amendment Act, 2016, allows the Constitution to constitute the Centre of Goods and Services Tax Council. It states that, as per Article 279A (1), the Council should be constituted by the President within 60 days of the commencement of the Amendment Act, 2016.

Article 279A (2) of the Constitution gives details of the GST Council members. It states that the Council would include the Union Finance Minister as the Chairperson, the Union Minister of State in charge of Revenue or Finance as members, the Minister in charge of Finance or Taxation or any other Minister nominated by States Government as members and any person nominated by the Governor of the State where there is a proclamation of emergency under Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

Formation Of The GST Council

On September 12, 2016, the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the GST Council with its office in New Delhi. The criteria follow as the Secretary (Revenue) will work as the Ex officio Secretary to the GST Council. It also includes the inclusion of the Chairperson, Central Board of Excise and Customs (now Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs), as a permanent invitee (non-voting) to all proceedings of the GST Council and the creation of one post of Additional Secretary to the GST Council in the GST Council Secretariat and four posts of Commissioner.

Function Of The Goods And Services Tax Council

As per Article 279A(4), the GST Council will be responsible for making recommendations on issues related to GST, such as the goods and services that may be subjected to or exempted from GST and model GST Laws.

The GST Council will take decisions by a majority of not less than three-fourths of weighted votes cast. As per provisions, the Centre has one-third weightage of the total votes cast, and all the states taken together have two-thirds of the weightage of the total votes cast. It is added that all decisions taken by the GST Council have been arrived at through consensus.

When Was The First Meeting And The Latest Meeting Of The Council?

On Sept 22nd and 23rd, 2016, the first meeting of the GST Council was held. Since then, the Council meets periodically to decide on various issues related to GST. 
The latest meeting (56th) was held on Sept 3, 2025, in which the tax slabs were reduced to two: 5% and 18%, from four. Earlier 12% and 28% rates of tax have been eliminated. 

ALSO READ: Semicon India 2025: A Trail Of India’s Semiconductor Journey

Tags: GST CouncilGST reformNirmala Sitharaman

RELATED News

Buy Or Rent A House? 5 Points To Keep In Mind When It Comes To Taking This Decision
From 1984 to 2025: The 5 Most Epic Asia Cup Tournaments In History
Is Elon Musk On Path of Becoming the World’s First Trillionaire?
What’s Next in the Jeffrey Epstein Case Files Saga? Explained in 5 Points
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT

LATEST NEWS

"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?
How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?
How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?
How Powerful Is The Goods And Services Tax Council Which Reduced Indirect Tax Slabs?

QUICK LINKS