Friday, October 25, 2024
Huang And Ambani: The Power Duo Paving The Way For AI Innovation In India

At Nvidia's AI summit in Mumbai, CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India.

At Nvidia’s AI summit in Mumbai, CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India. Before diving into business discussions, Ambani humorously acknowledged a special instruction from his wife, Nita Ambani.

“Jensen, first let me welcome you to our city of Mumbai. A city with a large heart. We are in what is the Jio World Centre, which is new; it was built by my wife,” Ambani quipped. He added with a smile, “If I don’t say that it’s built by my wife… I was instructed to say that.”

Huang responded with lighthearted banter, saying, “Am I at her house? Her house is bigger than your house. I thought your house was big.” The audience erupted in laughter as he continued, “From Mukesh’s house, I can see my house in California.”

Nvidia’s Commitment to India

This marks Huang’s first visit to India, where he revealed that Nvidia will provide AI processors for Reliance’s under-construction 1 GW data center in Gujarat. In a collaborative effort, Nvidia plans to work with Indian tech giants like Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro to strengthen its presence in the growing Indian market.

The partnership will see Nvidia supplying its advanced Blackwell AI processor for the Reliance data center, while the Hopper AI chips will be distributed to major data centers operated by firms such as Yotta Data Services and Tata Communications.

Empowering AI Adoption

In addition to hardware, the collaboration includes leveraging Nvidia’s enterprise software platform. Infosys, TCS, and Wipro will assist clients in deploying AI through custom-built solutions. Tech Mahindra is set to enhance its offerings by utilizing a new Hindi-language AI model to create a tailored solution dubbed Indus 2.0.

This partnership underscores both Nvidia’s and Reliance’s commitment to driving AI adoption and innovation across India.

ALSO READ: Find Out What’s Causing The Indian Stock Market To Tumble: Sensex Down 864 Points And Nifty 50 Falls 1.3%

Filed under

artificial intelligence Jensen Huang mukesh ambani Nvidia Reliance Industries
