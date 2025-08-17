Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd. IPO Allotment: Have You Checked Your Shares Yet?

The allotment for Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd. IPO, which was opened for subscription on August 11, 2025, has been finalized. Investors can check their application results following the clear instructions provided on the website of NSE/BSE.

Subscription Snapshot and Investor Interest

The issue was opened with a price band of ₹98-₹102 per share. Quantity in one lot was of 1200 shares with a minimum investment of ₹2,44,800. The consolidate Bid details as per the investor type are hereunder:

• Total Consolidated Bids: 3.80 times

• Retail investors: 4.67 times

• QIBs: 33.08 times

• Non-institutional investors: 1.67 times

IPO Overview

• Bid Opening Date: August 11, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: August 13, 2025

• Minimum Investment: ₹2,44,800

• Price Band: ₹98-₹102

• Issue Size: Approximately ₹42 crore

How to check your status of allotment

Investors can check their allotment status using one of the following methods:

On NSE Website:

• Visit the NSE IPO Allotment Page.

• Go to “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

• Select the company name.

• Enter PAN and application number.

• Submit to view allotment status.

On BSE Website:

• Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Page.

• Select “Equity” in the issue type.

• Choose “Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd”.

• Enter PAN or application number and captcha.

• Click “Search” to see your result.

What Investors Should Expect Now

• If you were allotted shares, they should now reflect in your demat account.

• If not allotted, the application amount would have been refunded to your bank account.

• The stock is slated to be listed in stock exchange this week, and performance will depend on market conditions and investor sentiment.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Released: How To Check Your Allocation