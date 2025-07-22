IMF’s Gita Gopinath To Resign In August, Will Return to Harvard University

Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will step down from her post in August to return to Harvard University as a professor of economics, the IMF declared on Monday.

In the statement, the IMF also said that Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will name a successor to Gopinath in “due course.”

About Gita Gopinath

Gopinath joined the fund in 2019 as chief economist, the first woman to serve the role, and was then designated to first deputy managing director in January 2022.

Taking her official social media handle, Gopinath wrote, “After nearly 7 amazing years at the IMF, I have decided to return to my academic roots. On September 1, 2025, I will rejoin @HarvardEcon as the inaugural Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics. I am truly grateful for my time at @IMFnews, first as Chief Economist and then as First Deputy Managing Director.”

“I have had the privilege of working closely with the IMF’s brilliant and committed staff, colleagues in management, the Executive Board, and country authorities. I am especially thankful to @KGeorgieva and her predecessor,@Lagarde, for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve the IMF’s membership during a period of unprecedented challenges,” she further continued.

“I now return to my roots in academia, where I look forward to continuing to push the research frontier in international finance and macroeconomics to address global challenges, and to training the next generation of economists,” she concluded.

Indian-born US citizen Gita Gopinath

Gita Gopinath is an Indian-American economist. She was born on December 8, 1971, in the West Bengal capital, Kolkata, in a Malayali family from Kerala. Before joining the IMF, Gopinath had a two-decade-long career as an academic, including at the economics department of Harvard University.

