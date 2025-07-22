“He Has Ended Wars”: White House Hails Trump For Bringing Indo-Pak Conflict To Ceasefire

LIVE TV
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's statement came days after the US President credited himself for his involvement in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, claiming he used trade negotiations as leverage. Although New Delhi refused Trump's involvement, and confirmed that no external mediation took place for the May 10 ceasefire.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 09:19:31 IST

The White House on Tuesday hailed US President Donald Trump for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict, which occurred in May following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s Statement

While addressing the media, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Look at what the president has done on the world stage. He has ended wars, like India and Pakistan.”

“He continues to work aggressively to end the war in Russia and Ukraine. He completely obliterated Iran’s nuclear sites. He has continued to hopefully negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, to end that conflict and release all of the hostages. We’ve seen many of the hostages released as a result of this president’s efforts…,” she further said.

Leavitt’s statement came days after the US President credited himself for his involvement in mediating a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, claiming he used trade negotiations as leverage. 

India Refuses Trump’s Claim

Although New Delhi refused Trump’s involvement, and confirmed that no external mediation took place for the May 10 ceasefire. According to Indian officials, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan reached out to his Indian counterpart and requested an end to hostilities.

On July 18, Trump also claimed that about four to five fighter jets were shot down during the Indo-Pak conflict. He made the remarks during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House without clarifying which side suffered the losses.

“We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that were going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other,” Trump said.

India-Pakistan Conflict Cause

The conflict began after India retaliated on May 7 after the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan, which led to four days of intense strikes and counter-strikes by the two sides with drones, missiles and other long-range weapons.

ALSO READ:  Trump Claims ‘Five Jets Were Shot Down’ During Indo-Pak Clash In May

