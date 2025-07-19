LIVE TV
Trump Claims ‘Five Jets Were Shot Down’ During Indo-Pak Clash In May

Speaking at a dinner with some Republican US lawmakers at the White House, Trump claimed, “We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare.”

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 11:53:10 IST

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Friday claimed that five jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan military conflict in May, Reuters reported.

There is no official confirmation regarding Trump’s claim about the downing of five aircraft, and it is also unclear which side suffered the losses.

Speaking at a dinner with some Republican US lawmakers at the White House, Trump claimed, “We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare.”

Donald Trump Reiterates His Role In India-Pakistan Ceasefire

While addressing his administration’s role in defusing, the President said, “India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal.”

“We’re not making a trade deal if you’re going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states,” Trump added.

He further cited that in the recent Israel-Iran war, the US dismantled Iran’s nuclear program, saying, “You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that”.

India-Pakistan Conflict

India retaliated on May 7 after the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan, which led to four days of intense strikes and counter-strikes by the two sides with drones, missiles and other long-range weapons.

Tags: donald trumpindia-pakistan conflictisrael iran conflict 2025white house

