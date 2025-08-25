LIVE TV
India Holds BBB- Rating As Fitch Cites Strong Economic Fundamentals And 6.5% Growth Forecast

India Holds BBB- Rating As Fitch Cites Strong Economic Fundamentals And 6.5% Growth Forecast

Fitch Ratings reaffirms India’s BBB- rating with a stable outlook, citing strong growth, fiscal stability, and manageable inflation. Upcoming US tariffs pose risk, but GST reforms and consumption may offset impact.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 25, 2025 15:36:45 IST

Fitch Reaffirms Faith in Indian economic fundamentals

Fitch Ratings has again affirmed India’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB-, with a stable outlook. The rating is based on ongoing confidence in the strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust external finances that India has and the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. Fitch said that India has a well-established growth performance and its improved fiscal indicators are further boosting the credit strength of the country. In the long run, these factors will increase the GDP per capita and cause the debt burden to gradually go down. The healthy outlook implies that Fitch opined that India is in a good position to overcome the challenges confronting it in the short run without undue stress on its creditworthiness.

Strong Growth Outlook vs Rating Peers 

  • India’s GDP is expected to grow by 6.5% in FY2025–26, matching last year’s pace and staying well above the average 2.5% growth seen in other ‘BBB’ rated countries.
  • Domestic demand continues to hold strong, thanks to steady government spending on infrastructure and consistent private consumption.
  • Private investment may remain cautious, mainly due to uncertainty around proposed U.S. tariffs, which could impact business sentiment.

Slowing Nominal GDP And Inflation Dynamics

Fitch projects the nominal GDP growth to slow to 9.0 percent in the year ending in FY202526 compared with 9.8 percent in preceding year and 12.0 percent in FY202324. This is an indicator of a cooling pace of the economy as a whole. On inflation front the state of affairs is stable. Core inflation is moving at approximately 4 percent, which is within mid-range (2-6 percent) of the RBI target. In July, headline inflationous declined dramatically to 1.6 percent–yet mainly due to a dramatic decrease in food prices. Having brought inflation under control, Fitch thinks that another interest rate cut can take place in 2025 to lend the economy a bit of additional support.

Tariff Threats and GST-Bracing Both winners and losers of World Trade Organization battle

Fitch points out that 50 percent US tariffs that are scheduled on August 27 are associated with moderate risk, as exposure to GDP is low at 2 percent, but tariff uncertainty can impede business confidence. These risks could be mitigated by the reforms proposed to GST which will aid consumption.

(With Inpust From ANI)

Also Read: ATTENTION Commuters! New Delhi Metro Fares from August 25: Fare Hike Explained + 20% Off-Peak Discounts

Tags: Fitch Ratings IndiaIndia credit rating 2025

