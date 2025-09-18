India to host world's largest rice industry event in October; aims to redefine global food security: IREF's VP Dev Garg
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 16:28:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): India, the world’s largest rice producer and exporter, is set to host the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC 2025) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 30-31.

The event, organised by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, is being billed as the biggest rice industry gathering ever held globally.

India has emerged as the world’s top rice producer with a record output of 145 million metric tons, surpassing China. The country now commands over 40 per cent of the global rice trade, with exports reaching 172 nations, making it a cornerstone of global food security.

“This is a pivotal moment for India’s agricultural sector. We’re not just the largest producer and exporter, but are positioning ourselves as the most reliable supplier of food to the world,” said Dev Garg, Vice President of IREF.

IREF highlighted that India has become an indispensable pillar of the global food supply chain, and countless countries rely on India’s rice for their food security.

“India is now setting its sights higher. Our new vision isn’t just about being the biggest; it’s about becoming the largest and most reliable supplier of food to the world,” said Garg.

IREF noted that despite India’s dominant position in production and exports of rice, global rice policy has traditionally been shaped elsewhere. “That is set to change with BIRC 2025, which will bring the global discourse back to India,” said Garg.

The two-day conference will see participation from over 1,000 international buyers representing more than 80 countries, alongside 5,000 Indian farmers, 2,500 exporters, millers, packaging specialists, manufacturers, and insurance providers. Discussions will focus on sustainable agricultural practices, global demand-supply dynamics, and strategies to mitigate risks in the food chain.

The government and industry stakeholders expect the conference to showcase India’s leadership in global food trade and advance the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

“This conference is more than a platform, it’s a game changer for India’s agri-future,” organisers added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bharat-international-rice-conferencebirc-2025global-food-securityindia-rice-exportministry-of-commercerice-industry-event

