Indian, multinational IT firms invest in AI solutions for energy sector, says Secure Meters Ltd's Sunil Singhvi

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Several Indian and multinational IT companies are investing heavily to develop artificial intelligence solutions for the energy sector, Sunil Singhvi, Group Head Public Policy at Secure Meters Limited, said on Tuesday.

“A number of Indian and multinational IT companies are investing a heavy sum of money to develop solutions in the energy sector for AI,” Singhvi told ANI on the sidelines of the 6th International Energy Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi.

He added that even organisations like KPMG have predicted that large sources will be utilised in the energy sector using AI, enabling the industry to save money, etc. “So I see a bright future for AI in the energy sector,” Singhvi added.

A panel discussion was held today in the conference on AI & Digital Solutions for Next-Gen Energy Reforms, he said, adding that it was discussed that the future of energy lies at the intersection of technology and sustainability.

He said that the session also put the spotlight on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence and digital innovation in reshaping India’s energy landscape.

With a focus on the India Energy Stack and Utility Intelligence Platform, the session also showcased how next-gen digital tools can break down data silos, enhance grid resilience, and drive efficient energy management, Singhvi said.

“The India Energy Stake is a very good step by the Government of India because in the energy transition, a large amount of data is being generated, and also in the conventional way, we cannot operate the grid,” he said.

This is because in the PM, rooftop solar use now has around 10 million rooftop solar plants installed, and also the electric vehicle is coming in a big way, and therefore managing the grid in a dynamic situation needs complete visibility of data from the different sources, he said.

“I think India Energy Stake will help it in order to understand the data,” he said.

Similarly, for forecasting, because renewal is coming in a big way, predicting demand and predicting generation in the renewable sector is an important area, and therefore, artificial intelligence will play a very important role, Singhvi said.

Asked about the potential of artificial intelligence in renewable energy installations, the MNRE Secretary noted that the role of AI is limited in this context.

“(AI has a role in) RE integration to the grid, and how the grid management will happen, how the power distribution will happen. The AI will play a lot of roles in this,” he added. (ANI)

