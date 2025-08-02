Home > Business > India’s GST Collection Rises 7.5% In July 2025 To ₹1.95 Lakh Crore, Hit An All-Time High Of Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore In April

India’s GST Collection Rises 7.5% In July 2025 To ₹1.95 Lakh Crore, Hit An All-Time High Of Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore In April

India’s GST collection hit ₹1.95 lakh crore in July 2025, up 7.5% YoY, staying above ₹1.8 lakh crore for the seventh month. April–July mop-up rose 10.7% to ₹8.18 lakh crore. GST refunds surged 66.8% YoY to ₹27,147 crore, signalling steady consumption and better cash flow for businesses.

The GST collections had hit an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April
The GST collections had hit an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April

India’s GST collections for July 2025 came in at a hefty Rs 1,95,735 crore—up 7.5% from last year’s number. That’s seven months straight with collections holding above the Rs 1.8 lakh crore mark.

Looking at April through July 2025, the government pulled in a total of Rs 8,18,009 crore via GST, showing an annual jump of 10.7%. Not too shabby, considering all the global drama lately.

Back in April, GST collections shot up to a record Rs 2.37 lakh crore—still unbeaten. For a bit of context, July 2024’s mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore, and June 2025 saw Rs 1.84 lakh crore roll in.

Domestic GST revenue was up 6.7% at Rs 1.43 lakh crore, while import-related taxes jumped 9.5% to Rs 52,712 crore. And get this—GST refunds soared 66.8% from last year, hitting Rs 27,147 crore. Net GST revenue for July 2025 landed at Rs 1.69 lakh crore, a 1.7% increase year-on-year.

Saurabh Agarwal from EY India pointed out that, despite all the global hiccups and occasional downturns, India’s GST trend line looks solid and steady. The economy’s not just coasting, it’s growing.

Abhishek Jain, from KPMG, highlighted the surge in GST refunds—not just for exports, but for domestic transactions too. According to him, this shows the GST system’s actually maturing.

He figures the spike in refunds probably comes from overpayments, weird duty structures, and other tweaks, but, bottom line, it means businesses get their cash back faster—which is always a good thing for keeping the wheels turning.

