Home > Business > Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys shares dipped nearly 2% after turning ex-dividend for ₹23 per share, briefly falling below ₹1,500. Analysts view the decline as a short-term pause amid strong fundamentals and steady earnings.

Infosys Share Price
Infosys Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 27, 2025 11:26:58 IST

Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Infosys Share Price Today: Dividend Buzz Sends Stock Below ₹1,500, But Is It Just a Pause?

Infosys started the week on a softer note, slipping nearly 2% even as the broader market held steady. The dip came after the IT giant turned ex-dividend for its interim payout of ₹23 per share, a move that often triggers short-term profit booking.

Investors who grabbed Infosys shares on or before October 24 will pocket the dividend, set to be credited on November 7. By 9:45 AM, the stock was down 0.89% at ₹1,509.90 on the BSE, briefly dipping below the ₹1,500 mark.

But don’t hit the panic button yet, analysts say this slide is more of a technical adjustment than a red flag. With solid fundamentals, steady earnings, and an attractive dividend yield, Infosys remains one of the IT space’s strong contenders as the Q2 results season heats up.

