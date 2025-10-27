Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Infosys Share Price Today: Dividend Buzz Sends Stock Below ₹1,500, But Is It Just a Pause?

Infosys started the week on a softer note, slipping nearly 2% even as the broader market held steady. The dip came after the IT giant turned ex-dividend for its interim payout of ₹23 per share, a move that often triggers short-term profit booking.

Investors who grabbed Infosys shares on or before October 24 will pocket the dividend, set to be credited on November 7. By 9:45 AM, the stock was down 0.89% at ₹1,509.90 on the BSE, briefly dipping below the ₹1,500 mark.

But don’t hit the panic button yet, analysts say this slide is more of a technical adjustment than a red flag. With solid fundamentals, steady earnings, and an attractive dividend yield, Infosys remains one of the IT space’s strong contenders as the Q2 results season heats up.