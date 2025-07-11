LIVE TV
Home > Business > INOX Clean Energy Plans Rs. 6,000 Crore IPO; Submits Draft to SEBI

INOX Clean Energy Plans Rs. 6,000 Crore IPO; Submits Draft to SEBI

INOX Clean Energy has filed confidential IPO papers with SEBI to raise Rs.6,000 crore, planning to dilute over 10% equity. The company is targeting a market valuation of about Rs. 50,000 crore, according to media reports.

Inox energy files Rs.6000 Cr IPO (Image: ANI)

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 17:27:35 IST

INOX Clean Energy has submitted a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI and stock exchanges, aiming to raise Rs. 6,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), as per media reports. The offer involves diluting over 10% equity, targeting a market valuation of roughly Rs. 50,000 crore.

In an official statement on Friday, the renewable energy company, part of the Rs. 12,000 crore INOXGFL Group, confirmed the pre-filing with regulators and exchanges for its proposed IPO on the main bourses.

Sources indicate that a significant portion of the issue will be a fresh equity issue, with the funds earmarked for the company’s planned Rs. 6,500 crore capital expenditure in solar energy ventures and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

INOX Clean Energy, which has already raised Rs. 700 crore through equity financing, Rs.90 crore at the company level and Rs. 600 crore via its subsidiary INOX Neo Energies, intends to combine proceeds from the IPO with project-level debt, internal accruals, and additional promoter/investor equity to fund its ambitious growth plans.

Currently, the firm operates 157 MW of renewable energy capacity, including 107 MW from wind and 50 MW from solar installations. An additional 400 MW (comprising 350 MW hybrid and 50 MW solar) is under construction, and the company maintains a robust pipeline exceeding 2.2 GW, per CareEdge Ratings’ update in June 2025.

INOX Wind Share Movement:

Shares of INOX Wind opened at Rs. 177 on the BSE and saw intraday fluctuations, touching a high of Rs. 178 and a low of Rs. 175, before settling at Rs.176 by the end of the trading session. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of Rs.262 and a 52-week low of Rs.130.

While shares of INOX Green Energy Services remained mostly flat on July 11. The stock opened at Rs 151, briefly rose to Rs 153, but ended the day at Rs 151,  marking a 0.36% decline from its previous closing.

inox green energyinox wind share price

