INR Exchange Rates Today (10 May 2026): USD, AED, SAR, GBP, EURO, AUD and More

INR Exchange Rates Today: The Indian Rupee was in trouble on 10 May 2026. It was struggling because of what was happening in the currency markets The price of oil was. People were unsure about the economy. Central banks in countries were changing their policies. The US Dollar was very strong compared to the Rupee. The British Pound and Euro were also performing well. For Indians traveling or working in the Gulf, the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal mattered. They needed to send money home to their families. The Indian Rupee was impacted by factors. These included rising prices, foreign investment and the cost of oil. The Indian Rupee was crucial for people involved in imports and exports. It was vital for Indians living in countries like the UAE, UK, Europe and Australia. It was also significant for those who wanted to travel or study in these countries. The Indian Rupee was a deal, for all these people.

INR Exchange Rates today

the important exchange rates against the Indian Rupee on 10 May 2026:

US Dollar (USD) – Around ₹94 to ₹96

UAE Dirham (AED) – Around ₹25 to ₹26

Saudi Riyal (SAR) – Around ₹25

British Pound (GBP) – Around ₹128 to ₹131

Euro (EUR) – Around ₹110 to ₹113

Australian Dollar (AUD) – Around ₹66 to ₹70

Why Is the Indian Rupee Weakening?

Currency experts say many things are happening at home and abroad that are making it tough for the Rupee in 2026. One big reason is that crude oil prices around the world are going up. India buys a lot of oil from countries so when oil gets more expensive the country needs more US Dollars to pay for it. This makes more people want to buy dollars. That makes the rupee weaker. Another big reason is that the US economy is doing well and interest rates around the world are higher. When things are uncertain investors like to put their money in places like the US Dollar. This puts pressure on currencies like the Rupee. Analysts also say that what foreign investors do and tensions, in some parts of the world are affecting how currencies are traded around the world.

USD to INR Remains Closely Watched

The US Dollar is still super important for India. On 10 May 2026 the USD-INR rate was 94–96 in many forex markets and banking platforms. Economists say traders are keeping an eye on US Federal Reserve policy decisions and India’s inflation data.

A stronger dollar means fuel prices, more expensive imports and more costly foreign education.

It also affects businesses that pay in dollars for things like electronics and oil.

If the rupee gets weaker against the dollar these companies may have to pay more.

On the hand Indian companies that export things and earn dollars like IT companies could benefit from a weaker rupee.

They get rupees for their dollars, which is good for them.

The US Dollar and Indian Rupee exchange rate is really important, for India.

The US Dollar rate affects things in India.

AED and SAR Rates Important for Gulf Workers

The UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal are currencies that people in India’ re really familiar with. This is because lots of people from India work in the Gulf countries. When people from India work in the UAE and Saudi Arabia they send money back to their families in India. So the families in India check the exchange rates of the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal every day to see how much money they will get.

On 10 May 2026 the UAE Dirham was worth around ₹25 to ₹26. The Saudi Riyal was worth the same amount. People who understand money say that the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal are actually currencies that are used in these countries. This means that workers from India who are in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can easily send money to their families in India. The UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal are also very important, for people who want to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi or go to Saudi Arabia for Umrah or Hajj. They always check the exchange rates of the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal so they can plan their trips properly.

Pound and Euro Stay Strong Against Rupee

European currencies are still really expensive when you compare them to the Rupee. The British Pound is trading at a rate of over ₹128 and the Euro is also high at over ₹110 in many forex markets.

This is a problem for Indian students who want to study in the UK or Europe. When the British Pound and Euro are strong it makes everything more expensive for them. They have to pay more for tuition fees a place to live and everyday things they need to buy.. Some people think that even though it is expensive Indian tourists will still travel to other countries because a lot of people want to take trips during the summer vacation and that is keeping demand high for international travel. The strong British Pound and Euro are definitely making things tough, for students who want to study abroad.

Australian Dollar and Other Foreign Currencies

The Australian Dollar stayed strong against the rupee. This is because Australia is a place that lots of students and skilled workers want to go to so the exchange rate between the Australian Dollar and the Indian rupee is really important for people who are planning to study or move to Australia.

Some other currencies, like the Singapore Dollar, the Canadian Dollar and the Swiss Franc also got a little stronger against the rupee. This happened because there is a lot of uncertainty in the market right now. People who trade currencies think that what happens with the economy around the world and the prices of things like oil and food will keep affecting the exchange rates, between currencies for a while.

RBI and Forex Market Outlook

The Reserve Bank of India is keeping an eye on the currency fluctuations and foreign exchange reserves. They are monitoring the situation closely. Market experts think that if the exchange rates start moving quickly the central bank might step in to control them. According to the data from the Reserve Bank of India the rupee has been going up and down against major currencies in the first week of May 2026.

The rupee fluctuations are happening because of economic uncertainty and the rising oil prices are also affecting it.

There are also trade tensions that are causing uncertainty in the currency market.

The experts believe that because of these factors the currency market may remain volatile.

The Reserve Bank of India and the global economic uncertainty are concerns, for now.

The currency market is closely linked to the Reserve Bank of India and global events.

What This Means for Indians

The Indian Rupee exchange rates are really important to a lot of people in India. When the Indian Rupee exchange rates go up and down it affects people in ways. Importers have to pay money for the things they buy from other countries and people who are travelling to other countries or studying abroad have to spend more Indian Rupees to get the money they need.. People who sell things to other countries or get paid in other currencies can actually make more money when the Indian Rupee is weak.

People who help with money say that if you are planning to travel to another country study abroad or send money to someone in another country you should check the Rupee exchange rates every day before you make a big transaction. They also say you should look at the rates that different banks and money exchange places are offering so you can get the deal.

Now the Indian Rupee is not doing very well and this is because of things that are happening in the world economy like people worrying about prices going up and the cost of oil. The Indian Rupee exchange rates are going to keep changing. This is something that businesses, travellers and investors are going to have to pay attention to for a while. The Indian Rupee exchange rates will be important to a lot of people, including businesses and travellers, for a time.