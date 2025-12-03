LIVE TV
IPO Alert: Meesho's ₹5,421 Crore Offer Hits The Market; Price Band, Dates & Broker Recommendations – Everything You Need To Know Before Investing

Meesho IPO opens with a price band of ₹105–₹111 per share. Targeting Tier-2/3 cities, strong brokerages recommend subscribing for long-term growth and potential listing gains.

Meesho IPO 2025: Should You Invest?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 3, 2025 09:53:36 IST

IPO Alert: Meesho's ₹5,421 Crore Offer Hits The Market; Price Band, Dates & Broker Recommendations – Everything You Need To Know Before Investing

Meesho IPO Opens Today – Ready to Jump In?

Traders and investors, the bell has rung, Meesho Ltd. IPO is live! The subscription window is open until 5 December 2025, giving you a short but exciting chance to grab shares. Price band? ₹105–₹111 per equity share.

Curious if it’s worth the ride? Meesho’s e-commerce magic lies in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where bigger players struggle to reach. It’s all about growing your portfolio while watching the company expand its seller base and tech edge. So, will you be an early bird catching the worm, or waiting to see the listing-day fireworks? Time to decide!

Meesho IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

  • Meesho IPO GMP today: ₹47

  • Yesterday’s GMP: ₹42

  • Trend indicates growing investor interest ahead of the public issue.

Meesho IPO Structure And Fundraising, Key Details

Category Details
IPO Size Total: ₹5,421.20 crore
• Fresh Issue: ₹4,250 crore
• Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹1,171.20 crore
Lot Size One lot comprises 135 shares
Listing Proposed on BSE & NSE
Key Dates • Allotment: 6 December 2025 (tentative; may shift to 8 December 2025)
• Listing: 10 December 2025
Registrar KFin Technologies
Lead Managers Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India

Meesho IPO review

  • Master Capital Services – Subscribe (Long Term):
    Focuses on Meesho’s expansion in product listings, seller base, AI capabilities, and technology to make e-commerce more accessible and affordable.

  • Swastika Investmart – Buy:
    Highlights Meesho’s strong presence in Tier-2/3 cities, FCF-positive FY25, and attractive valuation (~5.5x P/S ratio). Suitable for aggressive investors eyeing listing gains and long-term growth.

  • Other Brokerages – Subscribe:
    ICICI Direct, Marwadi Shares and Finance, SBI Securities, Ventura Securities all recommend subscribing to the IPO.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 9:53 AM IST
IPO Alert: Meesho’s ₹5,421 Crore Offer Hits The Market; Price Band, Dates & Broker Recommendations – Everything You Need To Know Before Investing

QUICK LINKS