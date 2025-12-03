Vidya Wires IPO Opens Today: Price Band ₹48–₹52, Grey Market Premium Signals Potential Early Gains; Should You Apply?

Category Details IPO Reservation Structure • QIBs: Not more than 50%

• NIIs: Not less than 15%

• Retail Investors: Not less than 35% Important IPO Dates • Allotment Finalisation: Monday, December 8

• Refunds Initiation: Monday, December 8

• Shares Credited to Demat: Tuesday, December 9

• Listing on NSE & BSE: Wednesday, December 10 Subscription Status • Public issue opens at 10:00 AM IST today (Wednesday) IPO Structure • Fresh Issue: ₹274 crore

• OFS: 50.01 lakh shares worth ₹26 crore Utilisation of Funds • Capex for new projects under subsidiary ALCU

• Debt repayment

• General corporate purposes Key Parties • Lead Managers: Pantomath Capital Advisors, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Vidya Wires IPO: Overview, Should You Invest Or Not?

Anchor Investor Confidence

Vidya Wires is obviously becoming very popular even before the IPO of the company hits the stock market. Among the main investors are Bandhan MF, LIC MF, Bank of India MF, Maybank Securities, Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow, and MAIQ Growth Scheme, who have already together contributed ₹90 crore. Very likely, the professionals see the future here.

Brokerage Recommendations

Brokerages also support this by being positive. Anand Rathi recommends a “Subscribe – Long Term” strategy, taking into account the company’s gradual entry into the high-growth sectors of electric cars and renewable power.

Growth Potential and Market Buzz

SBICAP Securities shares this view, predicting better margins from new products and the adoption of EVs, AI data centers, and expansion of renewable capacity as the driving forces. For retail investors, it is a typical early-bird crowd, join or watch from the sidelines moment; in either case, however, Vidya Wires has already started creating hype that is worth noticing.