Vidya Wires IPO Opens Today: Price Band ₹48–₹52, Grey Market Premium Signals Potential Early Gains; Should You Apply?

Vidya Wires IPO: Hits the Market
Alright, traders, the bell has rung, Vidya Wires IPO is live today! Subscriptions open Wednesday, December 3, and close Friday, December 5, with a price band of ₹48–₹52 per share.
As someone watching the markets, I’m eyeing this one closely: winding and conductivity products may sound niche, but they power everything from motors to renewable energy. Grey market trends suggest a decent premium, so the early movers could see gains. The question is, jump in now, or wait for the listing day spark? Either way, it’s time to get your trading boots on.
Vidya Wires IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) and Estimated Listing Price
- Vidya Wires IPO GMP today: ₹6
- Upper price band: ₹52 per share
- Estimated listing price: ₹58 per share (implying 11.54% premium)
- GMP trend over the past six sessions: downward
- Minimum GMP recorded: ₹6
- Maximum GMP recorded: ₹10
- Observation: Market shows investors’ willingness to pay a premium over the issue price
Vidya Wires IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Reservation Structure
|• QIBs: Not more than 50%
• NIIs: Not less than 15%
• Retail Investors: Not less than 35%
|Important IPO Dates
|• Allotment Finalisation: Monday, December 8
• Refunds Initiation: Monday, December 8
• Shares Credited to Demat: Tuesday, December 9
• Listing on NSE & BSE: Wednesday, December 10
|Subscription Status
|• Public issue opens at 10:00 AM IST today (Wednesday)
|IPO Structure
|• Fresh Issue: ₹274 crore
• OFS: 50.01 lakh shares worth ₹26 crore
|Utilisation of Funds
|• Capex for new projects under subsidiary ALCU
• Debt repayment
• General corporate purposes
|Key Parties
|• Lead Managers: Pantomath Capital Advisors, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities
• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
Vidya Wires IPO: Overview, Should You Invest Or Not?
Anchor Investor Confidence
Vidya Wires is obviously becoming very popular even before the IPO of the company hits the stock market. Among the main investors are Bandhan MF, LIC MF, Bank of India MF, Maybank Securities, Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow, and MAIQ Growth Scheme, who have already together contributed ₹90 crore. Very likely, the professionals see the future here.
Brokerage Recommendations
Brokerages also support this by being positive. Anand Rathi recommends a “Subscribe – Long Term” strategy, taking into account the company’s gradual entry into the high-growth sectors of electric cars and renewable power.
Growth Potential and Market Buzz
SBICAP Securities shares this view, predicting better margins from new products and the adoption of EVs, AI data centers, and expansion of renewable capacity as the driving forces. For retail investors, it is a typical early-bird crowd, join or watch from the sidelines moment; in either case, however, Vidya Wires has already started creating hype that is worth noticing.
