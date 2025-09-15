Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Or Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status: Did You Get The Shares? Here’s How To Check Online!
Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Or Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status: Did You Get The Shares? Here's How To Check Online!

As the share allotment of some of the biggest IPOs reveals today, investors who have applied for any of the current IPOs of Dev Accelerator Limited, Urban Company Limited, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited expect clarity on their subscription status. Each of these companies saw strong investor’s interest over the 3-day subscription period from September 10 to September 12, 2025, reflecting varied market segments including technology, service platform, and jewellery separately.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 15, 2025 17:07:44 IST

As the share allotment of some of the biggest IPOs reveals today, investors who have applied for any of the current IPOs of Dev Accelerator Limited, Urban Company Limited, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited expect clarity on their subscription status. Each of these companies saw strong investor’s interest over the 3-day subscription period from September 10 to September 12, 2025, reflecting varied market segments including technology, service platform, and jewellery separately.

Dev Accelerator, Urban Company, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra: About the Companies

Dev Accelerator Limited: Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

Urban Company Limited: Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquarter in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for providing cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets. 

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment.

Subscription Overview of Dev Accelerator, Urban Company, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra

How To Check The Allotment Status of Dev Accelerator, Urban Company, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra?

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

The subscription data of these IPOs shows the investor’s confidence in these companies’ growth prospects and sectoral positioning. The process of allotting shares today is a key attribute in the entire process of listing and trading, with these companies, Dev Accelerator, Urban Company, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra. Market analysts and investors will closely monitor their listing performances.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

QUICK LINKS