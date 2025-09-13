Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status

Invested in Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company? Want to check the Allotment Status? Follow our step-by-step guide. The IPO was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025 with a valuation of Rs.400 crore.

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 13, 2025 20:00:15 IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The valuation of this public offer was Rs.400 crore.  

If you have participated in the IPO bidding process and are excited to check the status of your application, then you can easily do it online. We will help you in keeping track of your IPO application, in order to ensures you to latest information about your investment and can strategies your next steps. Make sure to get the confirmation on your allotment over official website or the platform that you use for the trading, to avoid any differences.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Subscription Opens: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Subscription Closes: September 12, 2025
•    Size of the Issue: Around Rs.400 cr
•    Price Range: Rs.155 – Rs.165
•    Lot Size: 90 shares
•    Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,850
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

How to Check the Allotment Status: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status 

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 59.53 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 59.53x
•    Retail Individual Investors: 25.89x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 64.65x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 101.24x
•    NIIs Investors: 82.37x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Company Overview

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets. 

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Last Minutes Rush, Why Millions Of Taxpayers Are Rushing To Correct ITR Filings?

Tags: ipoIPO allotmentIPO newsshare marketShringar House IPOShringar House of Mangalsutra LimitedShringar House of Mangalsutra Limited AllotmentShringar House of Mangalsutra Limited IPOShringar House of Mangalsutra Limited IPO Allotmentstock market

RELATED News

Urban Company IPO Allotment: Check If You Got Lucky In This Highly Anticipated Listing Boom
Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number
Galaxy Medicare IPO Allotment: Did You Get The IPO Allotment? Here’s Where And How To Check Instantly
PSB Manthan 2025: Banking leadership, regulators, experts, academicians converge
Exceller Books' International Excellence Award honours outstanding literary and academic achievements worldwide

LATEST NEWS

"Everyone is doing a good job": Sonu Sood on consolidated relief efforts by individuals, government in flood-affected villages in Punjab
US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Hong Kong Open: India shuttler Lakshya Sen storms into final for first time since last year
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status
"There is now complete peace": Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave regarding reports of tunnel-like structure under dargah
Ambassador Sibi George hailed as towering figure in advancing India-Japan relations
Vishal-Sheykhar celebrates 25 years in music industry with a memorable 'Super Hit Tour' concert in Delhi
Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh
The Curious Case of Hoax Bomb Threats: Why Government Struggles To Detect Them
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Prediction: Who Will Win the Epic Clash?
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status

QUICK LINKS