Is the Criticism Against Ethanol Program Just A Paid Campaign? Nitin Gadkari Highlights Its Benefits and Vehicle Scrapping Boost

Ethanol controversy: Ethanol Criticism a Paid Campaign: Gadkari

So, what’s really behind all the recent social media noise against the government’s ethanol blending programme? According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, it’s nothing but a paid campaign aimed squarely at him, and honestly, does that surprise you?

At the 65th SIAM Annual Convention, he didn’t hold back, pointing out that the Supreme Court has already dismissed petitions against the programme.

If it were shaky, wouldn’t the courts say so?

Worried that ethanol blends like E20 will wreck your engine or kill your mileage? Gadkari challenges that fear head-on. Testing agencies like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have cleared E20 fuel with flying colors- So why the doubt? The ethanol programme isn’t just some fad; it’s a smart move to cut pollution, slash fuel imports, and boost maize farming across India. So, before you buy into the noise, ask yourself, is this criticism based on facts or just paid talk? Gadkari certainly seems confident where he stands.

Ethanol controversy: Fuel E20 No Technical Problems, Checks ARAI, Should You Be Worried?

Concerned about the effects of E20 fuel on your car or its mileage? Don’t be. This has been quashed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who has conveyed that extensive tests conducted by leading agencies such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) indicate no technical problems with E20. Every assessment has been reported to have a fluent implementation, he assured during the 65th SIAM Annual Convention.

It implies that your car- particularly newer models, will be able to operate on cleaner ethanol-mixed fuel without any problem. The government has not lost its interest in cleaner energy and flex-fuel technology. Still sceptical? The science says you’re safe.

Rejecting all fears, Gadkari emphasized that the technical evaluations had not found any problem. “All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation,” he said.

Economic And Environmental Benefits of Ethanol

Gadkari highlighted India’s Rs 22 lakh crore fossil fuel import bill and the urgent need to reduce dependence on imported fuels. Promoting ethanol supports not just the economy but also Indian farmers. Maize cultivation has tripled in states like UP and Bihar due to ethanol demand, supporting agricultural diversification.

“The Prime Minister’s vision is of a self-reliant India. From an economic perspective, if Rs 22 lakh crore is infused into the Indian economy, the benefits would be immense, so why shouldn’t we do this? We took the decision to produce ethanol from maize. As a result, maize cultivation in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and across the country has tripled,” he said, pointing to how the diversification of agriculture into energy has supported farmers.

Scrap Your Car, Save Tax And Lives? Here’s Why It Matters

Considering disposing of your old car?

Now might be the perfect time. By August 2025, almost 3 lakh vehicles including more than 1.4 lakh government ones have already been scrapped as mandated by the Vehicle Scrapping Policy by the Government of India.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari disclosed that the Finance Ministry is in negotiation to provide GST rebate to individuals who dispose of their old vehicles and buy new ones. Not only does it enhance the auto industry but may also provide a colossal ₹40,000 crore in revenue and may provide about 70,000 jobs.

But there’s more. The number of road accidents and deaths in India is 5 lakh annually and 1.5 lakh annually respectively- one of the highest in the world. Gadkari emphasized the necessity of road safety. Now, the government will reward ₹25,000 to whoever takes accident victims to hospital within a short period of time. It is one little step to save thousands of lives.

Logistics Cost Set to Drop by December

India’s logistics cost is expected to drop to 9% by the end of December 2025, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. While demand for truck and bus transport is expected to grow, the government is committed to balancing that growth with sustainability and safety in mind.

(With Inputs From ANI)

