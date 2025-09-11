Airfloa Rail Technology IPO: Details, Demand And What Makes It Special

Thinking of Investing? Here is all you need to know about Airfloa Rail Technology IPO!

The Airfloa Rail Technology IPO is on the move- and in case you are interested in investing your cash, you should not wait any longer!

The IPO is open for subscription from September 11–15, 2025.

This is a ₹91 crore SME IPO, which is 100 percent fresh shares, totaling 0.65 crore. The price is fixed at ₹133–₹140 per share, with each lot being 1,000 shares. The twist, however, is that retail investors are required to submit an application for a minimum of 2 lots, i.e., you would have to invest ₹2,80,000 at the highest price.

Wondering how it’s doing? Really well! As of 12:50 PM on Day 1, more than 10 subscriptions were already made, and retail investors took the lead with a 16.18x subscription. But QIBs haven’t leapt in yet- a possibility which seems to leave an interesting window open.

It will be listed on September 18 on BSE SME.

Grey Market Buzz: Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Strong Premium

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO is generating a lot of hype with the grey market premium (GMP) among investors. To date, the IPO has a good GMP of ₹165. This implies that the stock will be priced at approximately ₹305 per share- an immense 117.86% premium compared to the issue price, which is ₹140.

Such a high markup is just beacuse the optimistic investor sentiment and the high demand despite the pre-listing. Should the momentum be sustained, early investors may be enjoying large listing day returns.

Everything You Need To Know About Airfloa Rail Technology IPO

IPO Price Band: ₹133 to ₹140 per share

₹133 to ₹140 per share Issue Type: Entirely a fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares

Entirely a fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares Lot Size: 1,000 shares per lot

1,000 shares per lot Retail Investor Requirement: Minimum 2 lots

Minimum 2 lots Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹2,80,000 at the upper price band

₹2,80,000 at the upper price band Use of Funds: Capital expenditure (purchase of machinery and equipment) Repayment of certain borrowings Working capital needs General corporate purposes

IPO Allotment Date: Expected on September 16, 2025

Expected on Listing Date: Scheduled for September 18, 2025

Scheduled for Exchange: BSE SME

Did You Know What Is Special About Airfloa Rail Technology?

Airfloa Rail Technology is a company, which produces highly engineered complex components used in the rail, aerospace, and defence industry in India.

The company delivers its high-quality components to the large units of Indian Railways such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and undertakes turnkey projects in interior furnishing of the railway coaches. The only difference is that it is able to provide complex and mission-critical elements needed in high-performance environments.

Besides railways, Airfloa has also moved into the aerospace and defence sector, producing high-tolerance and key components, it is also an important player in the advanced manufacturing ecosystem of India.

Also Read: Ready To File Your ITR As The Deadline Gets Extended? Make Sure These….