Home > Business > Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply

Oil Price Surges Above $100: Global crude oil prices jumped sharply on Sunday as the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel continued to disrupt oil production and shipping in the Middle East.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 9, 2026 05:38:11 IST

Oil Price Surges Above $100: Global crude oil prices jumped sharply on Sunday as the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel continued to disrupt oil production and shipping in the Middle East. 

The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, topped $101 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded above $107 a barrel, levels not seen in over three years. The surge reflects escalating supply concerns as oil flows from the Persian Gulf face significant obstacles amid the ongoing war.

Supply Fears Fuel Price Spike

Traders reacted strongly to the heightened geopolitical risk as fighting hindered output and cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for about 20% of global oil supplies. Tankers struggled to navigate the strait due to threats from Iranian forces, leading to reduced exports from major producers. Gulf states, including Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE, have also cut production as storage facilities fill up and shipping bottlenecks weigh on markets.

Impact On Consumers And Energy Markets

The steep rise in crude prices has already pushed global fuel costs higher. In the United States, the average price of gasoline rose to around $3.45 per gallon on Sunday, up nearly 50 cents from the previous week. Diesel prices saw an even larger increase. Analysts warn that if oil prices remain above $100 per barrel, it could add inflationary pressure on economies already grappling with post‑pandemic cost challenges.

Longer‑Term Market Volatility

Energy market watchers say the current surge may not be short‑lived. With oil shipments from the Gulf region constrained and attacks targeting energy infrastructure, the risk premium on crude futures has spiked. Some forecasts suggest prices could stay elevated, or even climb higher, if the conflict persists and the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint for military action.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:38 AM IST
