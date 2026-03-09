LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Appoints Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, As New Supreme Leader Following Leadership Transition

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, according to Iranian state media. The announcement marks a significant leadership transition in the country following the death of Ali Khamenei in a recent military strike.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 9, 2026 04:48:51 IST

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, according to Iranian state media. The announcement marks a significant leadership transition in the country following the death of Ali Khamenei in a recent military strike.

Iran’s state-run broadcaster Press TV said in a post on X that the Assembly of Experts had formally chosen Mojtaba Khamenei to lead the nation. The clerical body is constitutionally responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader, the country’s highest authority.

Assembly Of Experts Calls For National Unity

Following the decision, the Assembly of Experts urged Iranians to maintain unity and pledge their support to the new leader. Mojtaba Khamenei, the second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei, has long been seen as a powerful figure within Iran’s political and religious establishment.

If confirmed by official state institutions, the appointment would place him at the helm of Iran’s political system, giving him ultimate authority over the government, armed forces, and key state institutions.

Controversial Figure With Hardline Reputation

Israeli media have described Mojtaba Khamenei as holding more hardline views than his father and have linked him to decisions behind security crackdowns on anti-government protests in the past.

In 2019, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mojtaba Khamenei, accusing him of acting on behalf of the then supreme leader without holding an elected or official government position. US officials also alleged that he worked closely with leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force and the Basij Resistance Force to advance Iran’s regional policies and domestic security measures.

Reports have also claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei has access to high-value properties abroad and financial accounts in several European countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 4:48 AM IST
