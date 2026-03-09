Air India, AI Express To Continue Scheduled Services To And From Jeddah, Muscat; 32 Ad-Hoc Non-Scheduled Flights To UAE To Be Operated

Air India Jeddah Muscat Flights: Air India and Air India Express will continue operating their scheduled flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat despite the evolving security situation in West Asia. The airlines also announced plans to operate 32 additional ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 9 to help bring stranded passengers back to India.

The advisory comes as airlines and authorities closely monitor developments in the Gulf region while ensuring travel connectivity for passengers.

Scheduled Flights To Jeddah And Muscat To Continue

In an official statement, the airlines confirmed that operations to Saudi Arabia and Oman will continue as the airspace over both countries remains open.

Air India and Air India Express together will operate 10 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will run 14 flights connecting Muscat with several Indian cities.

Air India will operate one round-trip flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will run services from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kozhikode.

For Muscat, Air India Express will operate round-trip flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli, along with two round-trip services from Kochi.

32 Additional Flights Planned To UAE

Apart from regular services, the airlines will deploy 32 special ad-hoc flights to the UAE to assist travellers stuck in the region. These flights will operate subject to slot availability and other operational conditions.

Air India will run 10 special flights to and from Dubai, including three round-trips from Mumbai and two from Delhi.

Air India Express will also operate special services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al-Khaimah, connecting cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Delhi.

Government Monitoring Situation Closely

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely tracking the situation in West Asia and the Gulf, especially regarding the safety of Indian nationals.

According to the ministry, more than 52,000 Indians travelled safely from the Gulf to India between March 1 and March 7, 2026. Authorities have also set up a dedicated control room to assist citizens facing travel disruptions or other difficulties in the region.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Dozens of Trains Cancelled After Fire Breaks Out Near Glasgow Central Station; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH