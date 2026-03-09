Dozens of Trains Cancelled After Fire Breaks Out Near Glasgow Central Station; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Glasgow Fire News: Train services around Glasgow Central Station were severely disrupted after a fire broke out at a building close to the busy railway hub on Sunday. The incident forced authorities to cancel dozens of trains and temporarily shut parts of the station, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Fire Breaks Out Near Busy Rail Hub

Emergency services were alerted to a blaze at a commercial building on Union Street, close to the station, in the afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the scene and deployed multiple fire engines along with specialist equipment to control the flames.

Large plumes of smoke were seen rising over the area as police cordoned off nearby streets. Authorities urged the public to stay away while crews worked to contain the fire.

Voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow is being evacuated as a major fire takes hold in the city centre. pic.twitter.com/TmL8Lv4nYv — Clyde 1 (@1025Clyde1) March 8, 2026

Train Services Cancelled, Station Partly Closed

Rail operators said the incident caused major disruption to services running through Glasgow’s busiest station. All high-level train services were suspended, and trains using the low-level route were unable to stop at the station while the emergency response continued.

As a result, dozens of services were cancelled, and passengers were advised to seek alternative travel arrangements. Officials also warned that disruption could continue while the fire was being tackled and safety checks were carried out.

Emergency Response Underway

More than 60 firefighters were deployed at the height of the operation to bring the blaze under control. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties, though parts of the affected building were damaged during the incident.

Officials continued to monitor the situation as emergency teams remained at the scene and rail operators worked to restore services. Travelers were advised to check updates before starting their journeys.

