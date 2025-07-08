Jeff Bezos Sells $666M Worth Of Amazon Shares Days After His Lavish Venice Wedding, Trolls Say ‘Lauren Already Cashing Out’

Jeff Bezos- The Amazon founder offloaded almost three million shares in July—yes, that’s around $666 million. The guy’s been on a selling spree, and apparently it’s all part of this game plan he cooked up earlier in the year: dump up to 25 million Amazon shares by May 2026.

And let’s not forget, he already sold off $737 million worth of stock right at the end of June. Even after all this, Jeff Bezos still sits on a mountain of Amazon shares—over 900 million, which is just shy of $200 billion.

This latest sale? It comes right on the heels of his $50 million wedding bash in Venice.

Bezos might’ve stepped down as CEO a while back, but don’t get it twisted—he’s still Amazon’s big boss as chairman and the top shareholder.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)