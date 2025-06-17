Live Tv
Home > Business > Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund Launches Aladdin Platform In India After SEBI Approval

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund Launches Aladdin Platform In India After SEBI Approval

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund has launched BlackRock's Aladdin platform in India, aiming to revolutionize investing with data-driven tools. The launch follows SEBI's approval of Jio BlackRock Asset Management and Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers. This move blends Jio’s digital power with BlackRock’s global expertise.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 18:22:26 IST

In a significant move for India’s mutual fund industry, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund has officially launched Aladdin, BlackRock’s proprietary investment analytics and risk management platform, in the Indian market. The announcement came on Monday, June 16, just weeks after the venture received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The platform’s entry into India marks a milestone in the Jio BlackRock partnership, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and US-based BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The aim is to revolutionize investing in India by combining Jio’s digital-first strategy with BlackRock’s global investment capabilities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund said, “Investing should be simple. And it should work for you. That’s the belief that brought Jio Financial Services and BlackRock together.” It also emphasized that Aladdin is being made available in India for the first time ever, promising to redefine investing by making it more accessible and affordable.

Aladdin, which stands for Asset, Liability, and Debt and Derivative Investment Network, is known globally for offering powerful data analytics, risk management, and portfolio monitoring tools to investors and asset managers. By launching Aladdin in India, Jio BlackRock aims to deliver institution-grade investing tools to everyday Indian investors.

The SEBI had earlier granted a certificate of registration on May 26, 2025, to Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund and approved Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited to act as its asset management company. Additionally, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (JBIAPL) also received SEBI registration on June 11 to operate as an investment adviser, according to a stock exchange filing by JFSL.

The consent from the regulator comes after Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Ltd and Jio BlackRock Trustee Private Ltd were incorporated on October 29, 2024, to carry out mutual funds operations in India. Therefore all the infrastructure and legal groundwork is complete, and the company is prepared to launch retail investment products across India.

On the stock market meanwhile, shares of Jio Financial Services were down by 1.19% at ₹290.65 per share on the national stock exchange (NSE) as of 1:23 PM on Monday.

Despite this dip, the financial performance of the company remained stable. In the Q4 of FY 2024-25, JFSL’s revenue from operations rose by 18% year-on-year to ₹493.2 crore, while net profit saw a modest 1.7% increase to ₹316 crore.

JFSL which started its life as Reliance Strategic Investments Private Limited in 1999 has undergone numerous name and structural changes. The finite evolution of RIL led to the eventual formation of Jio Financial Services Ltd in July of 2023 after a formal demerger from Reliance Industries Ltd. JFSL shares began trading on both BSE and NSE on August 21, 2023.

Currently, through its JioFinance app, JFSL has a multitude of financial services available from personal loans, savings accounts, UPI bill payments, mobile recharges, digital insurance, to financial tracking capabilities as a digital-first player in India’s burgeoning fintech sector.

The launch of Aladdin is likely to disrupt India’s mutual fund market, particularly for investors searching for a smart, data-based finite financial solution.

As the mutual fund industry grows and competition intensifies, the arrival of Aladdin under Jio BlackRock’s banner could be a game-changer for retail investors looking for global-standard tools in India.

