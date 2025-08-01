Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

Kaytex Fabrics Limited’s SME IPO surged with overwhelming interest on its final subscription day. The IPO was launched on July 29, 2025, with an issue size of approximately ₹69.81 crore, including a fresh issue of ~31.99 lakh equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ~6.79 lakh shares.

The IPO closed on July 31, 2025, and was subscribed nearly 40× overall, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 47.85 ×

Non Institutional Investors (NIIs): 35.02 ×

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 31.16 ×

(Data as of July 31, 2025)

The allotment status for the IPO is expected to be confirmed today, August 1, 2025. The IPO featured a price band of ₹171–₹180 per share.

Investors can check allotment status on the NSE or BSE websites once allotment is finalized.

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd IPO Details

• Issue Opens: July 29, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 31, 2025

• Allotment Date: August 1, 2025

• Price Band: ₹171 to ₹180 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹2,88,000 (800 shares × ₹180)

• Lot Size: 800 shares per lot

• Issue Size: ₹70 crore

How to Check Application Status – Kaytex Fabrics

On NSE Website:

1. Visit the official NSE IPO allotment page.

2. Select Kaytex Fabrics SME IPO from dropdown.

3. Enter your PAN number and Application Number.

4. Enter captcha and click Submit to view status.

On BSE Website:

1. Visit BSE allotment portal.

2. Choose ‘Equity’ issue type and the company name.

3. Enter PAN or Application Number

4. Click Submit.

Why This IPO Was in Focus

Kaytex Fabrics, founded I 1996, is an Amritsar-based fast-fashion fabric manufacturer. The company combines digital textile printing, weaving, embroidery, and creative design to produce ready-to-stitch apparel. Some of the renowned brands of the company are Rasiya, Kaytex, and Darbaar-e-Khaas.

(Disclaimer: This article is purely informational and does not constitute financial advice. Prospective investors should re-view the IPO prospectus and consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

