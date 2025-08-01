Home > Business > Cash Ur Drive Marketing SME IPO Day 2 Update: Subscription Picks Up, Retail Demand Strengthens

Cash Ur Drive Marketing’s ₹60.79 crore SME IPO sees improving traction on Day 2 with 1.19× overall subscription. Retail demand leads at 1.40×, while QIB interest grows. The IPO remains open until August 4, 2025.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 1, 2025 17:54:09 IST

The Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited SME IPO, which opened on July 31, 2025, is now on its second day of subscription (August 1, 2025). The issue will remain open until August 4, 2025. This IPO aims to raise capital through a fresh issuance of up to 46.76 lakh equity shares, totaling approximately ₹60.79 crore at the upper price band.

IPO Details at a Glance

  • IPO Opening Date: July 31
  • IPO Closing Date: August 04
  • Price Band: ₹123 to ₹130 per equity share
  • Lot Size: 1,000 shares 
  • Minimum Investment: ₹2,60,000)
  • Book Running Lead Manager: Narnolia Financial Services Limited
  • Sponsor Bank: Axis Bank Limited
  • Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Subscription Snapshot: Modest Uptake So Far

The overall subscription stands at approximately 1.19x as of subscription data of Day-2. The segment-wise detail as follows:

  • Retail Individual Investors (RII): 1.40x
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.48x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 3.51x

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited: Company Overview

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, Chandigarh based company, operates in the marketing and distribution sector. The company provides comprehensive solutions across various segments including consumer and industrial product segments. Cash Ur Drive was established with a focus on increasing reach through ground-breaking marketing strategies and a wide distribution network.

The company has placed itself to capitalize on rising demand in India’s fast-moving consumer goods and services sectors.

(Disclaimer: This update is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should carefully read the company’s prospectus and consult their financial advisors before investing.)

