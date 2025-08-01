Home > Business > Renol Polychem SME IPO Day 2: Is This Under-the-Radar Listing Gaining Momentum?

Renol Polychem’s ₹25.77 crore SME IPO sees improving traction on Day 2 with 1.88× overall subscription. Strong NII interest and building retail demand hint at growing momentum. The fresh issue closes on August 4 on the NSE SME platform.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 1, 2025 17:28:00 IST

Today is the second day of the public offering by the Renol Polychem Limited IPO. The IPO was opened on July 31, 2025, is now on its second day of bidding (August 1, 2025). It is scheduled to close on August 4, 2025. The company is offering a fresh issue of 24.54 lakh equity shares, raising around ₹25.77 crore.

IPO Key Details at a Glance

  • Issue Period: July 31 to August 4, 2025
  • Price Band: ₹100 to ₹105 per share
  • Lot Size: 1,200 shares 
  • Minimum investment: ₹2,52,000
  • Issuer Allocation: Market maker portion 1,48,800 shares, Anchor allocation 3,84,000 shares, Retail quota 35% of issue size
  • Book Running Lead Manager: Corporate Makers Capital Limited
  • Sponsor Bank: ICICI Bank Limited
  • Registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

Subscription Snapshot: Modest Uptake So Far

As of Day-2, overall subscription stands at approximately 1.88x, with segment-wise detail as follows:

  • Retail Individual Investors (RII): 1.92x
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 3.37x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 0.74x

(Data: August 01, 2025 | 16: 55)

This represents steady interest from NIIs, while retail applications are still building momentum. QIB participation shows a very nominal subscription.

Company Overview & Financial Highlights

Renol Polychem Limited is a Rajkot based company founded in 2008. The company manufactures a range of specialty polymer compounds, including colour and filler masterbatches, additives, and pigments used across industries such as packaging, automotive, agriculture, and textiles.

(Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus and consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.)

