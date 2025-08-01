Renol Polychem SME IPO Day 2: Is This Under-the-Radar Listing Gaining Momentum?

Today is the second day of the public offering by the Renol Polychem Limited IPO. The IPO was opened on July 31, 2025, is now on its second day of bidding (August 1, 2025). It is scheduled to close on August 4, 2025. The company is offering a fresh issue of 24.54 lakh equity shares, raising around ₹25.77 crore.

IPO Key Details at a Glance

Issue Period: July 31 to August 4, 2025

Price Band: ₹100 to ₹105 per share

Lot Size: 1,200 shares

Minimum investment: ₹2,52,000

Issuer Allocation: Market maker portion 1,48,800 shares, Anchor allocation 3,84,000 shares, Retail quota 35% of issue size

Book Running Lead Manager: Corporate Makers Capital Limited

Sponsor Bank: ICICI Bank Limited

Registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

Subscription Snapshot: Modest Uptake So Far

As of Day-2, overall subscription stands at approximately 1.88x, with segment-wise detail as follows:

Retail Individual Investors (RII): 1.92x

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 3.37x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 0.74x

(Data: August 01, 2025 | 16: 55)

This represents steady interest from NIIs, while retail applications are still building momentum. QIB participation shows a very nominal subscription.

Company Overview & Financial Highlights

Renol Polychem Limited is a Rajkot based company founded in 2008. The company manufactures a range of specialty polymer compounds, including colour and filler masterbatches, additives, and pigments used across industries such as packaging, automotive, agriculture, and textiles.

(Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus and consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?