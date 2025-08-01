Home > Business > FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

FlySBS Aviation’s ₹102.53 crore SME IPO opens today, aiming to tap demand in the private charter segment. Backed by strong FY25 growth and bullish GMP signals, the Chennai-based firm targets premium clientele with an asset-light, scalable aviation model.

FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 1, 2025 16:57:54 IST

The initial public offer (IPO) of FlySBS Aviation Limited opened today August 01, 2025, for public subscription. The IPO will remain open until August 5, 2025. Through this publics offering the company is projected to raise ₹102.53 crore through a fresh issue of 45,57,000 equity shares.

The company is working in the Aviation category and operates in the private charter aviation space. It focuses on domestic and international air charter services. The Chennai-based company is placing itself as a scalable and asset-light operator in the premium aviation category.

IPO Snapshot: Key Details

  • IPO Opening Date: August 1
  • IPO Closing Date: August 5
  • Issue Size: ₹102.53 crore (fresh issue only)
  • Price Band: ₹210₹225 per equity share
  • Lot Size: 600 shares per lot
  • Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd
  • Book Running Lead Manager: Vivro Financial Services Pvt Ltd
  • Sponsor Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd
  • Proposed Listing: NSE SME platform
  • Allotment Date: August 6, 2025
  • Refund and Credit to Demat: August 7, 2025
  • Listing Date: August 8, 2025

Subscription Status: Day 1

On the third day of bidding, the IPO drew overall subscriptions of around 1.83 times, with low demand across all investor categories. QIBs subscribed 0.00x, non-institutional investors 2.77x, and retail individual investors 2.75x.

NSE Bid Details

  • Total Subscription: 1.83x
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 2.75x
  • Non-Institutional Investors: 2.77x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x

(Data: Aug 01, 2025 | 16:50)

Company Overview

FlySBS Aviation is a Chennai based company incorporated in 2020. The company offers charter services to individuals, corporates, and government entities. The company has extended its fleet with the help of doing lease arrangements. FlySBS Aviation operates flights in sectors including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

In Financial Year 2025 (FY25), the company declared a revenue of ₹195.38 crore with a net profit of ₹28.41 crore. However, the company has reported ₹106.72 crore revenue with a profit of ₹11.25 crore in FY24. This marks significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and profitability.

(Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus and consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025’s Luxury Star?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Renol Polychem SME IPO Day 2: Is This Under-the-Radar Listing Gaining Momentum?
US Tariffs On Indian Goods Are ‘Unfortunate But Temporary,’ Says EY India
Tata Motors July Twist: Sales Dip 4%, But EVs Hit All-Time High!
Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025’s Luxury Star?
India’s Agriculture Stance Blocks U.S. Trade Deal: S&P Warns Of Economic Impact

LATEST NEWS

Watch Now: ‘Arabia Kadali’ Trailer Unveiled! Satya Dev And Anandhi Star In Emotional Telugu Series
Army Inks ₹223 Cr Deal For Next-Gen Tank Transporters To Boost Battlefield Mobility
Gifts for Men Who Say “I Don’t Want Anything”
Kamala Harris Slams ‘Broken’ US System, Blasts ‘Capitulation’ Under Trump Administration
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
National Mountain Climbing Day 2025: Who Was First To Climb Mount Everest
Know Everything About Comedian Kaviraj Singh! ‘Bill Burr of India’ Faces Cancel Culture Over Sexist Jokes
Jasprit Bumrah Released From India’s Squad For 5th Test Against England Due To Workload Management
Breaking News: India Says Increase in Tariffs Won’t Affect Relations With U.S.
FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?
FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?
FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?
FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?