FlySBS Aviation SME IPO Opens Today: Could This ₹102 Crore Private Jet Listing Soar High?

The initial public offer (IPO) of FlySBS Aviation Limited opened today August 01, 2025, for public subscription. The IPO will remain open until August 5, 2025. Through this publics offering the company is projected to raise ₹102.53 crore through a fresh issue of 45,57,000 equity shares.

The company is working in the Aviation category and operates in the private charter aviation space. It focuses on domestic and international air charter services. The Chennai-based company is placing itself as a scalable and asset-light operator in the premium aviation category.

IPO Snapshot: Key Details

IPO Opening Date: August 1

IPO Closing Date: August 5

Issue Size: ₹102.53 crore (fresh issue only)

Price Band: ₹210 – ₹225 per equity share

Lot Size: 600 shares per lot

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd

Book Running Lead Manager: Vivro Financial Services Pvt Ltd

Sponsor Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd

Proposed Listing: NSE SME platform

Allotment Date: August 6, 2025

Refund and Credit to Demat: August 7, 2025

Listing Date: August 8, 2025

Subscription Status: Day 1

On the third day of bidding, the IPO drew overall subscriptions of around 1.83 times, with low demand across all investor categories. QIBs subscribed 0.00x, non-institutional investors 2.77x, and retail individual investors 2.75x.

NSE Bid Details

Total Subscription: 1.83x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 2.75x

Non-Institutional Investors: 2.77x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x

(Data: Aug 01, 2025 | 16:50)

Company Overview

FlySBS Aviation is a Chennai based company incorporated in 2020. The company offers charter services to individuals, corporates, and government entities. The company has extended its fleet with the help of doing lease arrangements. FlySBS Aviation operates flights in sectors including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

In Financial Year 2025 (FY25), the company declared a revenue of ₹195.38 crore with a net profit of ₹28.41 crore. However, the company has reported ₹106.72 crore revenue with a profit of ₹11.25 crore in FY24. This marks significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and profitability.

(Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus and consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025’s Luxury Star?