Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025's Luxury Star?

Sri Lotus Developers’ ₹792 crore IPO closes today, massively oversubscribed at 67.28×. Strong institutional demand and robust financials reflect high confidence in its luxury real estate positioning. Listing gains are anticipated amid booming interest in high-end property development.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 1, 2025 16:07:37 IST

Today is the last day of the IPO, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, a renowned name in luxury and ultra-luxury development projects. The IPO was opened for subscription on July 30 and has made a mark by 67.28 times subscribers by today. The book-built issue opened on July 30 and has generated notable investor interest amid a booming luxury real estate backdrop.

IPO Details at a Glance

  • IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025
  • IPO Closing Date: August 01, 2025
  • Issue Type: Book Built Issue
  • Total Issue Size: ₹7,920 million
  • Fresh Issue: ₹7,920 million
  • Price Band: ₹140 ₹150 per share
  • Lot Size: 100 shares
  • Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,000
  • Listing At: NSE and BSE
  • Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited
  • Lead Managers: Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors
  • Tentative Allotment: August 4;
  • Listing: August 6 on NSE and BSE 

Subscription Status: Day 3

On the third day of bidding, the IPO drew overall subscriptions of around 67.28x, with notable demand across all investor categories. QIBs subscribed 159.83×, non-institutional investors 57.21×, and retail individual investors 19.11x.

Consolidated Bid Details

  • Total Subscription: 67.28x
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 19.11x
  • Retail Investors (Employees): 18.41x
  • Non-Institutional Investors: 57.21x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 159.83x

(Data: Aug 01, 2025 | 15:51)

Company & Financial Profile

The company is headquartered in Mumbai and was founded in 2015, Sri Lotus Developers focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury redevelopment projects in western suburbs. As of FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹569 crore and PAT ₹228 crore.

Why Investors Are Watching

  • Positioned in Mumbai’s ultra-luxury real estate segment with strong pedigree and celebrity backing.
  • High subscription levels and GMP suggest strong listing-day interest.
  • Financials show robust profitability and cash flows ahead of planned project expansions.
  • Premium pricing may appeal to institutional and retail segments targeting listing gains.

(Disclaimer: This article is informational and not financial advice. Investors should review the prospectus and consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

What is Thought Spiral? Easy Ways to Stop Overthinking
Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?
