Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025’s Luxury Star?

Today is the last day of the IPO, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, a renowned name in luxury and ultra-luxury development projects. The IPO was opened for subscription on July 30 and has made a mark by 67.28 times subscribers by today. The book-built issue opened on July 30 and has generated notable investor interest amid a booming luxury real estate backdrop.

IPO Details at a Glance

IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025

IPO Closing Date: August 01, 2025

Issue Type: Book Built Issue

Total Issue Size: ₹7,920 million

Fresh Issue: ₹7,920 million

Price Band: ₹140 – ₹150 per share

Lot Size: 100 shares

Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,000

Listing At: NSE and BSE

Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Lead Managers: Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors

Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Tentative Allotment: August 4;

Listing: August 6 on NSE and BSE

Subscription Status: Day 3

On the third day of bidding, the IPO drew overall subscriptions of around 67.28x, with notable demand across all investor categories. QIBs subscribed 159.83×, non-institutional investors 57.21×, and retail individual investors 19.11x.

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 67.28x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 19.11x

Retail Investors (Employees): 18.41x

Non-Institutional Investors: 57.21x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 159.83x

(Data: Aug 01, 2025 | 15:51)

Company & Financial Profile

The company is headquartered in Mumbai and was founded in 2015, Sri Lotus Developers focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury redevelopment projects in western suburbs. As of FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹569 crore and PAT ₹228 crore.

Why Investors Are Watching

Positioned in Mumbai’s ultra-luxury real estate segment with strong pedigree and celebrity backing.

High subscription levels and GMP suggest strong listing-day interest.

Financials show robust profitability and cash flows ahead of planned project expansions.

Premium pricing may appeal to institutional and retail segments targeting listing gains.

(Disclaimer: This article is informational and not financial advice. Investors should review the prospectus and consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?