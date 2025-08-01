Home > Business > M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?

M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?

M&B Engineering’s ₹650 crore IPO closes today, oversubscribed 15.10× overall. Strong demand from non-institutional and retail investors contrasts with modest QIB interest. The mid-cap firm benefits from robust order book and growth prospects amid India’s infrastructure boom.

M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 1, 2025 15:36:00 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of M&B Engineering Limited will close today, August 1, 2025. Investors are still pouring their buds in what could be one of most watched mid cap engineering IPO listings.

Subscription Status: Day 3 Surpasses Expectations

As of today, the third and final day of the book built issue, the IPO is subscribed 15.10 times. Non institutional investors (NIIs) led the charge with a subscription of about 29.04x, retail investors also showed huge interest with a 25.49x subscription, however, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained at low at 4.76x subscription. Demand has gained momentum significantly across investor categories.

Key IPO Details at a Glance

  • IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025
  • IPO Closing Date: August 1, 2025 (today)
  • Price Band: ₹366₹385 per share
  • Lot Size: 38 shares (minimum ₹14,630 retail)
  • Total Issue Size: ₹650 crore (₹275 crore fresh issue; ₹375 crore OFS)
  • Listing Venues: NSE and BSE 
  • Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Consolidated Bid Details

  • Total Subscription: 15.10x
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 25.49x
  • Retail Investors (Employees): 6.33x
  • Non-Institutional Investors: 29.04x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.76x

(Data: Aug 01, 2025 | 14:50)

Company Overview & Financial Snapshot

M&B Engineering, founded in 1981, is working in industrial and heavy engineering space. The company is based out in Ahmedabad and is offering design, fabrication, and project delivery of pre engineered buildings (PEBs) and self supported steel roofing. As per Financial Year 2025, the company declared a net profit of around ₹77 crore with a revenue of approximately ₹989–996 crore.

Why M&B Engineering Could Be a Strategic Mid Cap Opportunity

•Positioned in a growth-heavy capital goods sector boosted by India’s infrastructure expansion and make in India priorities.

•IPO proceeds will fund capital expenditure ₹58.8 crore, strengthening operations and balance sheet.

(Disclaimer: This article is informational and not financial advice. Investors should review the prospectus and consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: NSDL IPO Closes Today Amid Strong Demand: Will It Set A ₹4,012 Crore Milestone?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025’s Luxury Star?
India’s Agriculture Stance Blocks U.S. Trade Deal: S&P Warns Of Economic Impact
NSDL IPO Closes Today Amid Strong Demand: Will It Set A ₹4,012 Crore Milestone?
U.S. Imposes 25% Tariff On All Indian Goods From August 7, 2025- Pharma, Electronics Hit Hard, No Exception!
Quit The Paperwork! EPFO Now Lets You Withdraw PF Instantly Online- Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

LATEST NEWS

OTT Alert! Housefull 5, Kyunki Saas 2 And More, Must-Watch Releases This Weekend
Farah Khan Says Kajol Acts Totally Different Around Ajay Devgn, Calls Her A True ‘Pativrata’ Wife In Real Life
Ajam Tara
100 Years of Wisdom: Marv Levy’s Century Celebration Kicks Off in Canton
Who Killed Gurmuk Singh? British Sikh Man Fatally Stabbed In East London
Sydney Sweeney’s India Fan Clubs Outshine Shah Rukh Khan And Amitabh Bachchan, Is This Real?
Ajad Paswan
What is Thought Spiral? Easy Ways to Stop Overthinking
Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?
Peaky Blinders Creator Pens New Script With Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Set To Bring It To Life On Screen
M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?
M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?
M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?
M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?