M&B Engineering IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3: Can This Mid-Cap Surprise On Listing Day?

The initial public offering (IPO) of M&B Engineering Limited will close today, August 1, 2025. Investors are still pouring their buds in what could be one of most watched mid cap engineering IPO listings.

Subscription Status: Day 3 Surpasses Expectations

As of today, the third and final day of the book built issue, the IPO is subscribed 15.10 times. Non institutional investors (NIIs) led the charge with a subscription of about 29.04x, retail investors also showed huge interest with a 25.49x subscription, however, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained at low at 4.76x subscription. Demand has gained momentum significantly across investor categories.

Key IPO Details at a Glance

IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025

IPO Closing Date: August 1, 2025 (today)

Price Band: ₹366 – ₹385 per share

Lot Size: 38 shares (minimum ₹14,630 retail)

Total Issue Size: ₹650 crore (₹275 crore fresh issue; ₹375 crore OFS)

Listing Venues: NSE and BSE

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 15.10x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 25.49x

Retail Investors (Employees): 6.33x

Non-Institutional Investors: 29.04x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.76x

(Data: Aug 01, 2025 | 14:50)

Company Overview & Financial Snapshot

M&B Engineering, founded in 1981, is working in industrial and heavy engineering space. The company is based out in Ahmedabad and is offering design, fabrication, and project delivery of pre engineered buildings (PEBs) and self supported steel roofing. As per Financial Year 2025, the company declared a net profit of around ₹77 crore with a revenue of approximately ₹989–996 crore.

Why M&B Engineering Could Be a Strategic Mid Cap Opportunity

•Positioned in a growth-heavy capital goods sector boosted by India’s infrastructure expansion and make in India priorities.

•IPO proceeds will fund capital expenditure ₹58.8 crore, strengthening operations and balance sheet.

(Disclaimer: This article is informational and not financial advice. Investors should review the prospectus and consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

