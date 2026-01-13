LIVE TV
KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 13, 2026 17:01:09 IST

Marks the Launch of its 3rd Exclusive Showroom in the State

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 12: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 3rd exclusive showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur located at Link Road, Agrasen Chowk. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group.

To mark this launch, KISNA announced exclusive New Year offers, featuring up to ₹1,000 off per gram on making charges of diamond and gold jewellery, along with up to ₹1,500 off per product on selected diamond jewellery, making the celebrations even more rewarding for jewellery lovers.

Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: “Chhattisgarh is a key growth market for us, and Bilaspur holds strong potential as an emerging jewellery destination. As we expand our presence, we remain committed to offering well-crafted diamond and gold jewellery while strengthening our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA’, making diamond jewellery accessible to every Indian woman.”

Mr. Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, added, “Bilaspur marks an important milestone in KISNA’s expanding retail presence. Chhattisgarh’s growing market and evolving consumer preferences present strong opportunities and through this showroom, we aim to deliver a consistent luxury retail experience aligned with KISNA’s evolving brand ethos.”

Mr. Varun Rai & Mr. Rakesh Rai, Exclusive Brand Outlet Partners, KISNA, said: Our association with KISNA is driven by shared values of trust and quality. Through the Bilaspur showroom, consumers can explore masterfully crafted, diamond jewellery, contemporary collections, and attractive opening offers, all delivered with personalized services.”

In line with KISNA’s commitment to giving back to society, the brand organized a blood donation camp as part of the launch event, along with a food distribution drive for the underprivileged and a tree plantation initiative to promote environmental sustainability.

It is noteworthy that recently, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, KISNA organized a marathon simultaneously across 55 cities in the country, achieving a historic milestone by securing a place in the Guinness World RecordsKISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. With a vision of Har Ghar KISNA, the brand has established an extensive reach with over 1,500 shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. KISNA now boasts 125+ exclusive showrooms across the country. With ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of unique designs. KISNA’s wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men’s jewellery in 9KT, 14KT, 18KT and 24KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery’s online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

