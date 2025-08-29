LIVE TV
Home > Business > Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?

Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?

Anlon Healthcare IPO was open for public subscription on Aug 26 and will close today Aug 29, targeting to raise ₹121 crore. The IPO priced at ₹86–₹91 per share, offering 1.33 crore shares. The pharma firm supports 50+ countries with API and transitional manufacturing.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 29, 2025 10:41:16 IST

Anlon Healthcare Limited’s Initial Public Offer (IPO) was open for subscription on Aug 26, 2025 and will close on Aug 29, 2025. The company is expected to raise about ₹121 crore over a fresh issue by offering 1.33 crore equity shares.

Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO details at a glance:

• Public Offer Opens: Aug 26, 2025

• Public Offer Closes: Aug 29, 2025

• Size of the IPO: Approx. ₹121 crore

• Price Band: ₹86 ₹91

• Lot Size: 164 equity shares

• Minimum Investment for Retail: Approx. ₹14,104

• Listing At: NSE & BSE

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Important Dates: Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO

• Bidding for Anchor Investors: Aug 25, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: Sep 01, 2025

• Start of Refunds: Sep 02, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: Sep 02, 2025

• List on Stock Exchange: Sep 03, 2025

Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO has been 3.67 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

• Total Subscription: 3.67x

• Retail Investors: 25.05x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.01x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 2.72x

(Data: August 28, 2025 | 14:33)

Anlon Healthcare Limited: Company Overview

Anlon Healthcare Limited is a Rajkot, Gujarat based company dealing in research based pharma company. The company operates in pharmaceutical industry with a focus on manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) along with Pharmaceutical Intermediates, targeting local and global markets. The company’s operations are highly organized in pharmaceutical industry, with clients over 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: anlon healthcareipoIPO news

