Does NVIDIA Meet Investor Expectations? Q2 FY26 Earnings Display Amazing AI Growth

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) highlighted its second-quarter financial outcomes for fiscal year 2026, emphasised record-breaking revenue growth of $46.7 billion, a 6% increase from the earlier quarter and a 56% rise year-over-year.

The company’s data center section continued the primary driver, making $41.1 billion, up 5% sequentially and 56% compared to Q2 FY25.

A key contributor to this rise in growth was the Blackwell platform. Consecutive revenue from Blackwell-based data center products rose 17%, signalling solid global demand for NVIDIA’s AI-focused infrastructure.

No H20 chips were traded to China during the quarter because of ongoing export restrictions, but NVIDIA noted $650 million in H20 sales to additional markets and released $180 million in earlier reserved inventory.

Gross margins raised at 72.4% GAAP and 72.7% non-GAAP. Apart from the H20 release, the non-GAAP margin was 72.3%. GAAP net income touched $26.4 billion, with diluted earnings per share at $1.08. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.05, or $1.04 without the H20-related impact.

AI Infrastructure Drives Global Expansion

NVIDIA emphasized several key developments across regions, as well as partnerships with governments and enterprises in Europe and Asia. Prominent projects include collaborations with France, Germany, and Japan to arrange Blackwell-based AI systems and supercomputers.

The company also extended its DGX Cloud Lepton services across Europe to assist regional AI development.

Moreover, NVIDIA teamed up with OpenAI, Novo Nordisk, and various robotics companies to boost AI applications in healthcare, drug discovery, and independent systems.

Strong Outlook and Expanded Share Repurchase Plan

For Q3 FY26, NVIDIA projects revenue of $54.0 billion, ±2%, and assumes gross margins to increase further to around 73.5% (non-GAAP). The board accepted a new $60 billion share buyback authorization, growing total redemption capacity significantly.

The company plans to allocate a $0.01 per-share dividend on October 2, 2025.

