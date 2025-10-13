LIVE TV
Malls In Delhi To Shut Down Amid Severe Water Crisis? Diwali Shopping At Risk

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 13, 2025 17:22:14 IST

The water scarcity, caused by interruptions in supply from the Delhi Jal Board, has left mall managements of some of the premium malls with no choice other than a temporary closure, as the Diwali Festive season shopping begins.

Three of the most prominent malls in South Delhi, including DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio, and Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, are on the edge of shutting down due to a severe water crisis in the locality. 

Water Shortage Disrupts Mall Operations

The malls, popularly known for attracting high-end customers along with international tourists, are facing a record challenge in water supply. The Delhi Jal Board’s failure to provide suitable water supply for several days has caused in almost-empty water tanks at these premium malls.

Approximately, 70% of the toilets are out of service and many of the food joints and restaurants are stressed to maintain hygiene standards. There are several operational difficulties, these malls are facing due to lack of water supply nowadays. 

Potential Shutdown and Economic Impact

Therefore, mall authorities have issued a warning: if the supply of water will not be restored in the next 2-3 days, they may be forced to shut down their premises. All these closures would impact millions of rupees in business losses and risk thousands of jobs on the floor.

This situation is more alarming due to it coincides with the peak Diwali festive shopping period, a time when retailers typically see their high growth in sale.

Uncertainty Over Water Supply Restoration

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), however, has not given a clear timeline for when the problem gets fixed and water will be restored. If the situation isn’t addressed swiftly, it could deteriorate, affecting not just mall operations but the livelihood of thousands of employees in the retail and service sectors.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:12 PM IST
