LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback

Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback

Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 10:23:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback

(Reuters) -A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. The Takaichi trade has been in full swing since the Liberal Democratic Party did a deal with the Japan Innovation Party to form a coalition government, bringing Japan closer to its first female prime minister. Analysts assume Sanae Takaichi would be pro-stimulus and against further hikes in interest rates, a negative for the yen and bonds but a plus for equities. The Nikkei duly jumped 2.9% to an all-time high, while the yen slipped modestly. Even ultra-long JGBs caught a bid, perhaps on relief there would actually be a government, albeit a minority one. JAPAN BUTTRESSES ASIA MARKETS AFTER MIXED CHINA DATA The jump in the Nikkei helped lead most of Asia higher, with markets successfully navigating a slate of mixed Chinese economic news. The giant economy topped forecasts by growing 1.1% in the third quarter versus three months prior, while the annual pace slowed as expected to 4.8%. Industrial output also beat forecasts, while retail sales were bang in line and home prices remained weak. On face value, the data were solid enough to give China confidence it can outlast the United States in a trade war, with President Trump conceding 100% tariffs were unsustainable. Top Chinese policymakers convene this week to discuss the Five-Year Plan, though investors have long given up on expecting aggressive stimulus. Analysts were also not quite sure what to make of news that China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang had been removed from his post as the country's permanent representative at the World Trade Organization. US WORKS TO DELIVER DATA AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN In the U.S., there is no end in sight to the government shutdown and the longer it drags on the more impact it will have on economic growth, even if markets seem complacent about it right now. The statistics bureau is making a special effort to get the CPI out on Friday since it is needed for all sorts of indexing, including for TIPS. An acceleration in core inflation to 3.1% is widely expected and shouldn't move the dial on rate cut expectations given the Federal Reserve has not pushed back on a near 100% probability for a move this month. On the corporate side, companies reporting earnings this week include Tesla, Ford, GM, Netflix, Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, along with aerospace and defence giant RTX and tech stalwarts IBM and Intel. The bar is high and markets have a habit of punishing results that don't knock the lights out. Options suggest average share loss of around 6% on the smallest disappointment. BofA is tipping earnings growth of 11%, led by a 20% rise in the tech sector and Nvidia alone driving a quarter of growth in total earnings per share. Key developments that could influence markets on Monday: (By Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 10:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Instant view: China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

Muhurat Trading 2025: Check Out The Session’s Date, Time, And Other Details By NSE and BSE

China's new home prices fall at fastest pace in 11 months

China imports no US soybeans in September for first time in seven years

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Tamara Receives Restricted Finance License From Central Bank Of UAE

iPhone 17 outsells predecessor by 14% in early China, US sales, research firm says

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KALLAS: EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KAJA KALLAS: WE DON'T SEE RUSSIA REALLY WANTING PEACE

Heavy Rainfall Hits Chennai On Diwali, Roads And Airport Runways Waterlogged

Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri Reunite After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rare Appearance Sparks Buzz, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Dolly Singh Creates History as First Indian to Win Instagram’s Golden Ring at 2025 Global Awards

Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

Bad News For Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, CBFC Imposes Major Cuts, Shocking Fans And Makers Alike

Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback

Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback
Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback
Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback
Morning Bid: The Takaichi trade makes a comeback
QUICK LINKS