LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > Business > NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 26, 2025 18:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

New Delhi [India], November 26: National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) is making a substantial impact at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With a vibrant pavilion, NAFED is highlighting its farmer-centric initiatives, diverse product portfolio, and technology-driven advancements.

A key attraction is the participation of NAFED-supported Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs). These FPOs have set up dedicated stalls, displaying a range of unique products including honey, dry fruits, saffron, pickles, millet-based foods, and various regional specialities. Their presence reinforces NAFED’s continued commitment to empowering farmer groups and enhancing market access for rural producers.

The pavilion also features an extensive array of NAFED-branded products. Pulses, dry fruits, spices, rice, ready-to-cook mixes, and ready-to-eat foods form part of the domestic range, while NAFED’s export offerings—such as frozen foods, protein bars, peanut butter, and namkeens—are drawing significant interest from visitors for their quality and reliability.

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

Adding to visitor engagement, a live NAFED Tea counter has become a popular experience zone, serving freshly prepared tea and attracting steady footfall. This interactive element offers guests an enjoyable break while allowing them to explore NAFED’s expanding product basket.

The organisation is also highlighting its digital initiatives, with a dedicated IT section showcasing innovative platforms. A highlight is the newly launched auction portal, NAFEX.in, designed to promote transparent and technology-enabled agricultural commodity trading.

NAFED’s Managing Director, Shri Deepak Agarwal, IAS, visited the pavilion and interacted with FPO members, visitors, and NAFED staff. His visit helped energise teams on the ground and emphasised NAFED’s mission to innovate and upscale its service delivery continually.

As IITF 2025 progresses, visitors are praising NAFED’s diverse exhibits, the quality of its products, and the opportunities extended to farmer groups. NAFED’s presence remains a major highlight of the fair, reflecting its dedication to supporting farmers and delivering trusted food products to consumers across India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nafed-india.com/ 

PNN Business

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 6:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IIT Delhi opens admissions for the seventh batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

From the Andes to the Atacama: Chile Beckons as Bollywood’s Next Cinematic Playground

Mumbai to Become the Global Epicenter of Spiritual Unity at the “Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2025” Organized by Swami Atmasthananda Seva Pratishthan & Indo Occidental Symbiosis

Khaana aur Gaana: A Vibrant, Flavour-Packed Celebration of Cinema

Shubhankit Sharma to come up with ‘Sote Jaagte’ directed by Dinesh Soi

LATEST NEWS

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

Who Is Aryan Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Cousin Gets Married To A Ladakhi Girl In Grand Saifai Wedding, Dimple Yadav Spotted Dancing Enthusiastically

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

10 Most Inspirational Socrates Quotes To Transform Your Life

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

‘C-Grade Porn Actor’: Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In ‘Phone Sex’ Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here’s How PTI Reacted

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025
NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025
NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025
NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

QUICK LINKS