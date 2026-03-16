NAR-India organises the annual event in Mumbai expecting a business of Rs 3000 crore with top developers and retail brands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: NAR-India, the country’s leading body representing real estate professionals, is set to organise its annual national convention in Mumbai this year, bringing together key stakeholders from across the real estate ecosystem. The event is expected to generate business transactions worth approximately ₹3000 crore, with participation from leading developer and national retail brands including those from the Reliance, Tata and Birla groups.

The convention will bring together over 1,800 participants, including Realtors, developers, investors, landlords, retailers, financial institutions and corporate occupiers from across India. The platform aims to facilitate meaningful networking, strategic collaborations and large-scale real estate transactions across residential, commercial and retail segments.

A key highlight of the convention will be the participation of major national corporates exploring large-scale investments across different real estate sectors, further strengthening the role of organised brokerage in driving property transactions and partnerships.

The event will also witness the presence of several distinguished guests and personalities including renowned actor Boman Irani and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori, who are expected to address and interact with the attendees.

Among the distinguished dignitaries expected to attend are Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, noted architect Mr. Hafeez Contractor, Mr. Shekhar Patel from CREDAI, and Padma Shri awardee Savji Bhai Dholakia.

The convention is supported by several industry partners and sponsors. H. Rishabraj joins the event as the Platinum Sponsor, while Crystal and Madhav participate as Gold Sponsors. Platinum Corp is the Emerald Sponsors. The event is further supported by Pecan, Bhoomi Group, Surbhi, Gami Group, Krishna Bhumi and Today, who are participating as Silver Sponsors, reflecting strong industry support for the platform.

India’s real estate story is no longer just about buildings; it is about trust, networks and the ability to create value through collaboration. Platforms like this convention bring the entire ecosystem—brokers, developers, investors and corporates—into one room, where conversations turn into partnerships and ideas turn into transactions. At NAR-India, our goal is to strengthen this ecosystem and ensure that Indian realtors play a central role in shaping the future of the industry,” said Mr. Sumanth Reddy, Chairman- NAR India.

Adding to this, Mr. Chandresh Vithalani, President-Elect– NAR India, said the convention reflects the growing professionalism of India’s real estate brokerage community and highlights the role of organised realtors in enabling transparent and large-scale property transactions across the country. He noted that bringing together industry leaders, corporate brands and real estate professionals on one platform will help unlock new business opportunities and strengthen collaboration within the sector.

Speaking about the convention, Mr. Ashish Mehta, Convention Chair, said the annual gathering will provide a strong platform for real estate professionals to connect with developers, corporates, retailers and investors from across the country. He added that the convention is expected to create significant business opportunities for members of NAR-India as well as the wider real estate fraternity, by enabling partnerships, transactions and collaboration across the industry.

The event leadership team includes Mr. Jayesh Vyas, Convention Co-Chair, Mr. Ram Prasad Padhi, Program Chairman, and Mr. Raju Achpilia, Convention Secretary, who are jointly working to create a comprehensive platform that enables networking, deal-making and knowledge sharing across the industry.

The convention is being hosted by the AREA Group, with a dedicated 45-member organising team working continuously to ensure the success of the national event. Over the years, this platform has created significant opportunities for real estate professionals by enabling partnerships, business collaborations and industry networking. With its strong commitment and coordinated efforts, the AREA Group aims to further strengthen this legacy and set new benchmarks in hosting one of the country’s most influential real estate gatherings.

The convention will host a series of industry discussions, networking sessions and business matchmaking opportunities, enabling participants to exchange insights on emerging trends, investment opportunities and the evolving landscape of Indian real estate.

With participation from leading national corporates and a strong representation of real estate professionals, the convention is expected to accelerate deal-making, strengthen industry relationships and contribute to the growth of the real estate brokerage ecosystem in India.

About NAR India

NAR-India is the leading representative body for professionals engaged in real estate transaction advisory services in India. Established in 2008, the organisation works towards creating a professional, transparent and ethical real estate ecosystem. The association represents over 50,000 realtors across the country through its member associations, providing education, advocacy and industry standards that help elevate professionalism within the sector. NAR-India aims to empower real estate professionals with knowledge, networking opportunities and global best practices to deliver greater value to clients and stakeholders.

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