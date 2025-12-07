LIVE TV
Naveen Jindal: Inside the Life, Net Worth & Career of India’s Steel Empire Builder

Naveen Jindal’s net worth, career, family life, and his daughter’s grand wedding. Explore the life of India’s steel empire builder in detail.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 14:51:09 IST

Naveen Jindal is an Indian businessman from an established industrial family (28 August 1959). He was raised in the Jindal family industry (Steel and Power) which led him to pursue an industrial career in addition to a political one.

Business and Politics

Today, he serves as Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), the largest steel and power business in India. Over years of hard work, Naveen has built himself into one of the leading figures in the Indian steel industry. Also, he is a Member of Parliament, from Kurukshetra, Haryana and has been an active participant in developing industrial and business policy.

Net Worth

Naveen Jindal’s estimated net worth is approximately $2.5B. Most of his wealth comes from his ownership in, and his stake in, the Steel and Power business in India and several other global operations. Therefore, he is considered one of the wealthiest industrialists in the world.

Wedding of Daughter

Naveen Jindal is married to Ritu Jindal and they have children. Recently, he held an extravagant deal-to-do wedding for his daughter that garnered lots of media attention across all major Indian TV channels and newspapers. The occasion was a representation of the Jindal family’s place in the world. All types of leaders, business and political, attended and celebrated both their marriage and their legacy as a family.

Naveen Jindal’s Legacy

In addition to his work in business, Naveen Jindal supports education and is involved in many philanthropic works that help students and destitute people. He has built a philanthropic reputation that extends well beyond his accomplishments in business.

